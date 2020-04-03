3 Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Nuh test Covid-19 positive

gurugram

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:46 IST

Three men from Nuh, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation earlier this month in Nizamuddin, Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday night. The Nuh police have identified as many 200 people, who attended the congregation, and collected samples of 25 of them for testing so far.

The three infected patients are admitted in Nalhar medical college, while 25 have been put in quarantine at a polytechnic college. At least 200 others are in self-quarantine.

The chief medical officer of Nuh confirmed the new cases and said the patients had visited from Kerala to attend the congregation of Islamic preachers held by Tablighi Jamaat. “We took samples of those identified by the police on March 31. They will be in quarantine for 14 days. Police has been deployed so that they do not escape from the quarantine facility. We have provided them safety kits too to prevent contamination,” said Dr Virendra Yadav, chief medical officer, Nuh.

Police teams deployed at the hospital at Nalhar medical college and polytechnic college have been provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes gear like zero power glasses, gloves, masks, shoe covers, headcovers, and hand gloves, to ensure their safety.

Nuh’s superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya, on Friday said they are coordinating with the district administration and chief medical officer and are checking the travel history of people who had visited Jamaat and are ensuring that they are kept in isolation. “Samples of nine more people have been collected on Friday. The test results will come on Saturday,” he said.