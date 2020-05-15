e-paper
55-year-old man killed in accident

gurugram Updated: May 15, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
A 55-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly hit by a car while crossing a road in Sector 33 on Thursday evening. After hitting the man, the car allegedly collided with a bus stop. The police said that the driver sustained injuries and is currently being treated at a hospital.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Islampur village, Sector 38. He used to work as a farmer. The incident took place on Thursday around 6.30pm when he went for a walk near Unitech society, Sector 33.

In the police complaint, a man who witnessed the accident, said, “A Maruti Suzuki Swift car being driven at a high speed from the direction of Hero Honda Chowk hit a man walking on the road. The car then collided with a bus stop. The man who was hit died at the spot. The car driver was also injured and was taken to a hospital.” He added that the car’s registration number belonged to Haryana.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “When we reached the spot, we saw that the car was completely destroyed. The victim had sustained fatal injuries on the head. We took the statement of a witness and filed a case against the driver who is being treated at a hospital. He is yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar police station on Thursday.

