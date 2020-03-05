e-paper
Women entrepreneurial skills on display

Women entrepreneurial skills on display

gurugram Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:49 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Women entrepreneurs from across Delhi-NCR will display their wares at a flea market on International Women’s Day on Sunday. The event is a part of the Gurgaon Women’s festival to be held throughout the month of March. The market is a curated effort to provide a platform for women-owned brands.

The market will be open to the public on the terrace of The Groove at 32nd Milestone, Sector 15. It will host close to 20 stalls. The boutique brands to be featured will sell a variety of items, such as personalised stationery, handcrafted soaps, home-made pickles, organic food items, unique pasta sauces, art pieces and others.

“The idea was to identify rising brands owned by women by giving them a spotlight and creating an opportunity for them. Some of these brands are one-woman armies, which are looking to scale up their operations,” said Shaili Chopra, one of the organisers of the event.

To mark the day, the festival is holding a special concert of folk, pop and RnB music at the Piano Man at 1pm. The event is free for women who register on the venue’s Facebook page. The market will be held between 1pm to 7pm. Entry is free for all.

