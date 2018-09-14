Sitting is being considered the new smoking, your desk job is to blame

Your lower back is where the bones, joints, nerves, muscles and ligaments interconnect and work in sync with one another to provide support to your upper body. However, the important role that the lower back plays as the centre of this matrix leaves it more prone to pain and in more extreme cases, injuries.

The rat race of modern life is making bad back a lifestyle disorder, with most people complaining of a catch or a longer period of pain that may keep recurring. Lower back pain can emerge abruptly due to an exercise injury, if you’ve lifted anything heavy or it may just be an age-related disintegration in the body. However, if you have a desk job and spend over 4-5 hours sitting constantly in the incorrect posture, you are prime candidate for recurrent lower backache. Newer scientific studies also point out that sitting is perhaps the new smoking.

Roger Chou, a back pain expert and professor at Oregon Health and Science University, told Vox.com, “Our best understanding of low back pain is that it is a complex, biopsychosocial condition - meaning that biological aspects like structural or anatomical causes play some role but psychological and social factors also play a big role.”

Lower backache treatments generally depend on the intensity of the pain, and by and large involve nursing the pain while working on reducing the chance of its recurrence. Treatments may be active solutions like Yoga, Pilates, Tai chi etc. or passive solutions like a back massage, physiotherapy, acupuncture etc. Simple tweaks in your daily routine starting with consciously having a proper posture while sitting and standing can go a long way. Include stretches (arms, legs, hips, shoulders) every half hour or so.

Most of all, remember to eat right and only keep one day of cheating (if at all you need to) and get enough sleep so you don’t tire yourself out unnecessarily and live a healthier life, which in turn will boost your productivity.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 17:41 IST