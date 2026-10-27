How women can take charge of arthritis before it progresses

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is more common in women than men. The age of presentation is generally between 20 to 40 and it’s also the age in which women are focusing on their career and family both. Having said this, RA can affect any age group, young children to elderly people. Arthritis. (Shutterstock)

It’s very important that the symptoms of RA be noticed in time in order to receive timely treatment. As, if left untreated then it can lead to permanent damage and cause deformity of joints. Aches and pains are often neglected by women as they are usually attributed to physical stress. However, one should know that any pain which is persistent and lasting beyond four to six weeks should be investigated and treated accordingly. Pain and swelling in the small joints of the hands and feet accompanied by morning stiffness, are early symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

When medical help is sought, the doctor may order tests such as rheumatoid factor and anti-CCP antibodies and, if needed, X-rays or ultrasounds, to help make a diagnosis. If timely treatment is undertaken, then patients of rheumatoid arthritis can manage and control the pain and lead a normal life professionally as well as personally.

We now have various treatment options depending on severity of the disease. Steroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (called painkillers) are used for acute pain control. Conventional disease modifying agents and higher molecules like biological therapy are available as long-term treatment options. Various molecules which were earlier very expensive are now available at affordable prices. Regular medications, timely check-ups and a healthy lifestyle can help women suffering from RA lead a normal life. There are also medicines that can be safely prescribed to some women during pregnancy and breastfeeding to help manage rheumatoid arthritis.

It is important to understand that rheumatoid arthritis often requires long-term treatment, sometimes for several years. Many patients stop taking their medicines once they start feeling better, but this can lead to a relapse or flare-up of the disease. Support from family, friends and even colleagues plays an important role in the treatment process. Patients should also make sure not to neglect either their physical or mental health.

It’s important to focus on physical well-being as it helps control the disease, so patients should follow good nutrition and regularly exercise. Physiotherapy, yoga, walking, swimming, weight bearing exercises are all helpful to keep the flexibility of the joints intact. Also, supplements like vitamin D, B12 should be taken. The diet should contain adequate protein to help maintain and strengthen muscles. With the right treatment, a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and attention to both physical and mental well-being, women living with RA can manage the burden of the disease and continue to pursue their dreams and ambitions.

It’s important to remember that rheumatoid arthritis is a disease with excellent treatment options as against the popular belief. Diagnosing it and treating it in time is the key to a healthy and normal life.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Neena Singh Chitnis, consultant rheumatologist, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre.