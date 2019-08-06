Climate change tops PIF agenda

ht-school

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:04 IST

Established in 1971, it is a regional intergovernmental organisation whose smallest member country is Niue (population around 1,600) while the largest one is Australia (population around 25 mn). The PIF meet is held every year between the leaders of 18 member countries across the Pacific.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

PIF countries face serious challenges related to geography, such as small land mass, limited natural resources, geographic isolation, and vulnerability to natural disasters. They also suffer development & governance challenges so any chance to grab the attention of the rest of the world is a positive.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 16:01 IST