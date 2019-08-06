e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019

Climate change tops PIF agenda

Leaders of member countries meeting in Tuvalu’s capital Funafuti will focus on climate change, identifying the issue as ‘the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and well being of the Pacific peoples.’

ht-school Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Leaders of member countries will focus on climate change. (Representational image)
Leaders of member countries will focus on climate change. (Representational image)
         

Established in 1971, it is a regional intergovernmental organisation whose smallest member country is Niue (population around 1,600) while the largest one is Australia (population around 25 mn). The PIF meet is held every year between the leaders of 18 member countries across the Pacific.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

PIF countries face serious challenges related to geography, such as small land mass, limited natural resources, geographic isolation, and vulnerability to natural disasters. They also suffer development & governance challenges so any chance to grab the attention of the rest of the world is a positive.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 16:01 IST

tags
more from ht school
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesJammu and KashmirArticle 370India vs West IndiesAmit Shah
    don't miss