Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019
Climate change tops PIF agenda
Leaders of member countries meeting in Tuvalu's capital Funafuti will focus on climate change, identifying the issue as 'the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and well being of the Pacific peoples.'
Established in 1971, it is a regional intergovernmental organisation whose smallest member country is Niue (population around 1,600) while the largest one is Australia (population around 25 mn). The PIF meet is held every year between the leaders of 18 member countries across the Pacific.
WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?
PIF countries face serious challenges related to geography, such as small land mass, limited natural resources, geographic isolation, and vulnerability to natural disasters. They also suffer development & governance challenges so any chance to grab the attention of the rest of the world is a positive.
