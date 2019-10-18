Guruvani: ‘We help students realise dreams’

ht-school

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:23 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

It is to help my students in their journey of self-discovery so that they can dream big. An equally important challenge is to help them to make their dreams come true.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, I agree, because life never stops giving one the opportunities to learn and teach.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

Success is important in life but it should be within the parameters of ethics, good values and bedrock of one’s hard work and capabilities.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The biggest strengths of Gen-Next are their entrepreneurial skills, tall aspirations, and curiosity to know more about the world around them. I feel that they should continue to take pride in Indian value system, inculcate discipline, healthy habits and increase participation in outdoor activities.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

The teachers should be able to think on their feet, accept technology as their ally and make learning more interactive.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to students’ all-round growth and development?

The elderly can contribute in sevral ways—By sharing their stories of struggles and achievements so that, the youth can appreciate the importance of both.

What according to you is the role of the media in education?

The media provides a wide range of knowledge-based information which enhances education standards.

It increases awareness about learning avenues and opportunities to acquire in-depth knowledge on a variety of subjects.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

Hitting the gym, going for long walks and cooking for my family are my preferred leisure activities. I like long free-wheeling chats and going out for movies or shopping with my family and friends.

--Saroj Achra, principal of Salwan Boys Sr Sec School, Old Rajendra Nagar

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:09 IST