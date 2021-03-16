IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest

The contest had three rounds: Rapid fire, passing and brain teaser
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 PM IST

A general knowledge quiz competition was organised at BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, in which four teams participated with zeal and enthusiasm.

There were three rounds- rapid fire, passing and brain teaser. Team D, comprising Akshara and Vikas, received the first prize. Two students from the audience also got consolation prizes.

Principal of the school, Neeru Kaura, distributed the prizes and motivated all the students to take part in extra-curricular activities. She said that quiz competitions not only enhance the knowledge of students, but also promotes team work among them.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Nursery students of the school showcased their presentation skills during a class show- “Growing and Glowing”, which was held online on Monday. Students performed with zeal and enthusiasm and showcased their skill and talent. Principal of the school, Reema Dewan, admired the students for their performances and active participation.

Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A spelling bee competition was held at Aanchal International School for students of Classes 6 to 10. The competition was held physically, but, the students who are still at home also enjoyed the session online. Two rounds of competition were held.

The contest made students aware of spellings and usage of many new words. It also helped improve their vocabulary.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

As part of Road Safety Month, a poster-making activity was organised for the students of Classes 6 to 8 at AKSIPS-41 Smart School. Participants made informative and creative posters to spread awareness on road safety rules. A debate was also organised on the topic of road safety for students of Classes 6 and 7. They voiced their opinions in an engaging manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab school punjab school event quiz contest
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The contest had three rounds: Rapid fire, passing and brain teaser
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Chandan Deep, principal of St Joseph’s Convent School, Amritsar, talks about pedagogical changes, the challenges of his profession and much more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
ht school

Franz Kafka: Great novelist and titan of 20th century literature

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:21 PM IST
German-language novelist Franz Kafka blended realism with fantasy. His stories evoke the anxieties felt by many in 20th-century Europe and North America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
ht school

Principal's desk: School education can develop students’ entrepreneurship skill

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Dr Anuradha Mehta, Principal, Red Roses Public School, Delhi shares her views on the importance of harnessing entrepreneurial skills in students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
ht school

Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The event was held on National Sports Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
On the gala event, parents pinned badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A prayer meeting being conducted at AKSIPS-45 Smart School in Chandigarh.
A prayer meeting being conducted at AKSIPS-45 Smart School in Chandigarh.
ht school

Punjab school events: Prayer meet for outgoing students at AKSIPS-45

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:57 PM IST
On the occasion, students were encouraged to set goals and work hard for their examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Focus, work hard and stay determined’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Taranjot Kaur, vice-principal, Doon International School, Amritsar, talks about introducing classes on political systems and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
ht school

Principal's Desk: Students should learn to read and read to learn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In today’s day and age, EQ has become more important than IQ, writes Anuradha Sharma, Principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS students shine in Kala Utsav competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Two students brought laurels to their school in vocal music and instrumental traditional folk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
ht school

Punjab school events: International Public School celebrates Mahashivratri

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A special morning assembly was organised for the occasion where students and staff members offered prayers to Lord Shiva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International School celebrates Vasantotsav

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:44 PM IST
On the occasion, a special virtual programme was organised for worshipping Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
ht school

KG Subramanyan: A luminous star on the Indian art horizon

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Recipient of Padma Shri, this artist is known for his murals, terracottas, sculptures, toys and children’s books.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:02 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
ht school

Delhi school events: NGFS takes part in Delhi Police Week programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Keeping in mind that children are the future of the nation, the school conducted a self-defence programme for girls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP