Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest

A general knowledge quiz competition was organised at BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, in which four teams participated with zeal and enthusiasm.

There were three rounds- rapid fire, passing and brain teaser. Team D, comprising Akshara and Vikas, received the first prize. Two students from the audience also got consolation prizes.

Principal of the school, Neeru Kaura, distributed the prizes and motivated all the students to take part in extra-curricular activities. She said that quiz competitions not only enhance the knowledge of students, but also promotes team work among them.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Nursery students of the school showcased their presentation skills during a class show- “Growing and Glowing”, which was held online on Monday. Students performed with zeal and enthusiasm and showcased their skill and talent. Principal of the school, Reema Dewan, admired the students for their performances and active participation.

Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A spelling bee competition was held at Aanchal International School for students of Classes 6 to 10. The competition was held physically, but, the students who are still at home also enjoyed the session online. Two rounds of competition were held.

The contest made students aware of spellings and usage of many new words. It also helped improve their vocabulary.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

As part of Road Safety Month, a poster-making activity was organised for the students of Classes 6 to 8 at AKSIPS-41 Smart School. Participants made informative and creative posters to spread awareness on road safety rules. A debate was also organised on the topic of road safety for students of Classes 6 and 7. They voiced their opinions in an engaging manner.