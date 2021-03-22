IND USA
Rakesh Aggarwal, commissioner of police, Deepak Pareekh, joint CP, city, Somya Mishra, DCP traffic, and crime against women presided over the felicitation function.
Punjab school events: Road safety month winners felicitated

The school had organised various competitions during Road Safety Awareness Month.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:11 PM IST

Police DAV Public School, Police Line, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, felicitated the winners of various competitions organised during Road Safety Awareness Month, as per the guidelines issued by CBSE and under the aegis of traffic police in association with Gulzar Group of Institutes.

The competition gave students an opportunity to create awareness for safe driving through posters and paintings.

Rakesh Aggarwal, commissioner of police, Deepak Pareekh, joint CP, city, Somya Mishra, DCP traffic, and crime against women presided over the function as chief guests.

Out of the 27 winning entries, 26 were bagged by the students of Police DAV. They were awarded trophies and certificates.

Indira Holiday Home Preparatory School, Chandigarh

Then school celebrated Green Day through an online activity on Sunday. The tiny tots performed many activities to display their talent. The aim of the event was to impart practical knowledge to the students and ensure that their leaning process do not stop

Principal Ravinder Kaur expressed her gratitude to the parents and students in making the activities a success. She said such activities are important for the overall development of students.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school on Sunday announced admission results for economically weaker section (EWS) of Nursery.

All safety measures to curb the spread of Covid were taken. All attendants were asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The draw was taken out by the students present on the occasion. Students who got the admission were delighted. The school management wished them good luck for their future.

Panaah Bhugra of Shemford Futuristic School, Panchkula

Panaah Bhugra of Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore, has brought laurels to the institution by bagging the fifth position in the Haryana State Shooting Championship held in Sonepat. In the neck-to-neck competition, Panaah bagged a silver in sub youth, a bronze in youth, fourth position in juniors and fifth position in the senior category in air rifle shooting. The management and the school head congratulated her on the achievement.

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojan, Ludhiana

Keshav Rai and Kanav Singla, students of 12 non-medical, qualified for the KVYP (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) Fellowship Award offered by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (GOI). They have also cleared IOQA (Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Astronomy) and INMO (Indian National Mathematical Olympiad) through IOQM (previously PRMO & RMO). Keshav Rai won accolades for being among the top 30 students in the North-west.

Janta Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar

Janta Senior Secondary School, Jandu Singha organised a two-day inter-house sports meet on campus during which students competed in various events, including 100mt race, 200mt race, 400mt race, 800mt race and basketball matches. Sports director Bhupinder Singh congratulated the winners and said that such events should be organised to highlight the importance of sports. Principal Ekta Verma congratulated the winners, who were awarded certificates, medals and trophies.

School principal-cum-director Dr. Neeti C Kaoshik, centre, flanked by NCERT secretary Major Harsh Kumar, left, and squadron leader Toolika Rani during the award ceremony.
Delhi school events: Mount Olympus School wins prestigious awards

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The school has been honoured with the Best Virtual class/ Smart Class/ Technology Award.
Punjab school events: Road safety month winners felicitated

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The school had organised various competitions during Road Safety Awareness Month.
Principal Ratna Chakravarty sheds light on how NEP 2020 has brought about a revolution in the system of Indian education.
ht school

Principal's Desk: 'NEP 2020 will bring the desired changes in education'

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:49 PM IST
NEP 2020 focuses on experiential learning, equity and discovery-based teaching learning methods, writes Dr. Ratna Chakravarty, Principal, Maxfort School, Rohini.
The school strengthened its pre-existing bond of educational and cultural exchange with South Korea by signing an MoU with Korean Cultural Centre.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ganga International signs MoU with Korean Cultural Centre

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This MoU strengthened the pre-existing bond between both the parties.
Clociwise from top left, HT health editor Rhythma Kaul, Priyanka Bhatkoti, Rajesh Banopreeya, Sakshi Saddi, Deepali Singh Solanki and Dr Rajesh Sagar who participated in the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Ways to prepare students mentally for the reopening of schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Sensitisation, gratitude journals and mindfulness were among the measures suggested.
A student of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, getting felicitated.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students win medals in roller skating championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Sonakshi, Manaal and Atharv won silver and bronze medals in different categories of the championship
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
ht school

Rosalind Elsie Franklin: Extraordinary pioneer of scientific research

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 PM IST
This chemist and X-ray crystallographer’s work is integral to the study of molecular structures of DNA, RNA, coal and graphite.
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
ht school

Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3, Saupin’s School, got selected for the national level championship as well.
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
ht school

Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike: FRA, Maharashtra

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The state FRA has requested colleges to factor in the last year's economic repercussions on students’ families before applying for annual fee hikes.
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Maharashtra's education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website.
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
ht school

MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ht school

Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
ht school

MU approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
