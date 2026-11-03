Amrita Arora reacts to speculation that she took Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss: I have been petite since …

The 45-year-old reveals she has lost 14 kg over the past few months. “I took it as a challenge for myself. I was the worst version of myself for two to three years,” she says.

Actor Amrita Arora Ladak recently summed up her transformation in one word on Instagram: “Redemption”. The picture she shared hinted at a significant physical change, but the actor tells us it was about much more than losing weight. “It was about the emotional and physical journey I have been through to reach a place where I am just so happy to be in. I have got myself back to what and where I want to be,” the actor, known for films such as Golmaal Returns (2008) and Kambakkht Ishq (2009), tells HT City in a conversation.

Her transformation has also sparked speculation about the use of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Speaking about it, she adds, “Sadly, it has come at a time when all these words are flying around. I’ve been extremely petite since my early days, and throughout my career… even after having two kids. It was only 2023 that I kind of fell off the rails and that is what stuck weirdly most with people.”

Unfazed by the speculation, she adds, “I let people say what they want to because they are going to say things regardless. It’s all good.”

Amrita married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009, and the couple has two sons, Azaan, 16 and Rayaan, 14