Amrita Arora reacts to speculation that she took Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss: I have been petite since …
Amrita Arora Ladak says losing 14 kgs was part of a broader emotional and physical journey to feel like herself again.
Actor Amrita Arora Ladak recently summed up her transformation in one word on Instagram: “Redemption”. The picture she shared hinted at a significant physical change, but the actor tells us it was about much more than losing weight. “It was about the emotional and physical journey I have been through to reach a place where I am just so happy to be in. I have got myself back to what and where I want to be,” the actor, known for films such as Golmaal Returns (2008) and Kambakkht Ishq (2009), tells HT City in a conversation.
The 45-year-old reveals she has lost 14 kg over the past few months. “I took it as a challenge for myself. I was the worst version of myself for two to three years,” she says.
Her transformation has also sparked speculation about the use of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Speaking about it, she adds, “Sadly, it has come at a time when all these words are flying around. I’ve been extremely petite since my early days, and throughout my career… even after having two kids. It was only 2023 that I kind of fell off the rails and that is what stuck weirdly most with people.”
Unfazed by the speculation, she adds, “I let people say what they want to because they are going to say things regardless. It’s all good.”
Amrita married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009, and the couple has two sons, Azaan, 16 and Rayaan, 14
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More