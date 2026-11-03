Ed Sheeran reveals how he came on board for Bollywood playback debut in Shah Rukh Khan's King: ‘I went to his house for his cameo in Sapphire…’
Tu Mil Jaaye, the first official track from Shah Rukh Khan’s King, features Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Baghchi.
Renowned international singer Ed Sheeran's fans were left surprised when they heard his vocals recently- in a Shah Rukh Khan song. The first track from the actor's next, King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, features Ed along with Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Baghchi.
And now, Ed has revealed how it happened. In an Instagram post on Tuesday evening, he wrote, “When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We've got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now.”
Shah Rukh and his family had also hosted Sheeran at their Mumbai residence Mannat in March 2024 during his visit to the country.
King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set for a December release. Tu Mil Jaaye, the film's first official asset promises that the film will be dark thriller. It also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More