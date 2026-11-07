All you need to know as Ghazipur phool mandi goes digital this Diwali

Diwali day order? Min cap of ₹ 5k + delivery cost “Hum Diwali ki subah ya shaam ko bhi delivery kardenge lekin uske liye minimum order ₹5,000 ka hoga,” says florist Deepak Rawat (7840072195). Even with the minimum cap, he says, demand is soaring. Explaining the reason behind the minimum order limit, flower seller Ram Shravan (9811700185) tells us, “Diwali is the busiest time for us; a last-minute order means taking the time to book delivery and also keep separate stock instead of selling it to customers on location.” Florists are turning content creators with reels of daily stocks and home deliveries. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT(for representational purpose only))

For party planners, this is a win-win. Gurugram-based Shrey Bhatt, shares, “Flowers cost a major chunk of party budgets, especially if we buy them off a local florist or travel all the way to the mandi. This year, we have placed orders worth ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, which will take care of 10-15 parties. So for us, the minimum cap or delivery charge is not a loss, because we are saving so much by ordering directly from Ghazipur and not going all the way there to pick up the bulk order.”

Small order? Place it in advance “It’s not profitable for us if one orders a small batch on the day of Diwali. For those wanting to order small quantities, we will deliver it to them till Saturday, but not on Sunday,” informs florist Shankar Prasad (7409911706). But does that mean the blooms could wilt before the pooja? “The flowers we deliver are very fresh; all you need to do is store them in the refrigerator and they won’t go bad,” he adds.

What is trending and how to DIY it While roses, lotus petals, rajnigandha and orchids are the usual popular choices, the humble marigold has emerged as a surpise trend this year. “Genda phool is high in demand, but not just loose or in strings. People now specifically want it in ball-design ladis,” shares Prasad. While you can get pre-strung marigold balls delivered directly from the mandi, content creator Akansha’s DIY hack for this design is trending. ”Make giant balls of aluminium foil and cover them with paper. Then simply glue loose marigolds onto the paper base for simple yet elevated decor,” she says.

Price List Rose (all colours): ₹400 per bunch (20 pieces)

Carnation (all colours): ₹300 bunch (20 pieces)

Rajnigandha: ₹250 (24 sticks); ₹450 (48 sticks)

Loose Rajnigandha: ₹250 per kg

Orchid: ₹500 per bunch (10 stems)

Oriental Lily: ₹1,600 per bunch (3 sticks)

Asiatic Lily: ₹800 per bunch (2 sticks)

Lotus: ₹30 per piece

Loose Genda (yellow and Orange): ₹160 per kg

Genda ladi: ₹450 per ladi

Rose petals: ₹150 per kg

Desi Gulab: ₹250 per kg

Mogra packet: ₹100 per packet

Mogra ladi: ₹700 per kg

Aster: ₹300 per bunch

Daisy (all colours): ₹500 per bunch

Baby Breath: ₹350 per bunch