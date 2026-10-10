Beyond the Ramlila stage, a message for Delhi

As NCR gears up for the colour and spectacle of Ramlila, beginning today, we catch up with actors portraying iconic Ramayana characters at the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort Grounds. They reflect on the recent cases of crimes against women and insist that the fight against evil must go beyond the stage.

‘Women’s safety is non-negotiable’ Playing Sita, actor Kaveri Priyam draws attention to a basic freedom women are still fighting for: the right to step out without fear, regardless of the hour. “Safety of women is non-negotiable! If freedom is guaranteed by our country, women shouldn’t be discouraged from visiting public spaces after a certain hour — that is an affront on basic human rights.”

Questioning why women must carry protective tools, the 31-year-old says, “Women are forced to carry protective tools because the current times leave us with no other option. People today are literate but not educated and hence lack the fundamental respect for women...” Drawing strength from her character, she adds, “Playing Sita, I’ve learnt that no matter how adverse the situation is, you must stand your ground and fight for what is right. When Sita was judged, she didn’t give in, but stood firm. That’s what made her a true icon of women’s empowerment. There is so much that young women today can learn from her strength.”

‘Silence only emboldens the wrongdoers’ Taking inspiration from Lord Hanuman’s strength, actor Pankaj Kamad, 27, calls for collective action against crimes targeting women. “Hanuman ji possessed a fear-inducing, commanding persona that stood for righteousness. Similarly, our society must build a strong, collective persona so that no one dares to even think of committing such crimes.”

The actor, who has appeared in the OTT series Jamnapaar, stresses the need to act rather than remain silent. “Silence only emboldens the wrongdoers. We need strict, immediate consequences, and an unyielding society that actively protects its women. True strength lies in speaking up, holding perpetrators accountable, and ensuring that every woman feels completely safe and respected in our presence,” he adds.