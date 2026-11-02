HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: IIC Experience: Festival of Arts | RAGA, A knot in the air: Rudra Veena Recital Ft. Ustad Mohi Bahauddin Dagar
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Shakti: The Unsigned Hand
Where: Dhrishti Gallery, First Floor, The Kunj, 8, Nelson Mandela Marg 4, Sector C, Vasant Kunj
When: October 25 to November 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Russia Culture Days - Russian Choral Music
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Resin Moon Lamp
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: November 2
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹949 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Allow Me! Ft. Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 28
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
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