HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Nomad Pizza, Third Floor, M-50, Greater Kailash II

When: November 3

Timing: 9pm to 11pm

Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | The Nature (Prakriti) With Its Five Sensory Attributes and the Emotional World of Raga Ft. Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty (Hindustani Vocal)