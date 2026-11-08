HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Sufi Raag: The Mystic Journey

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: November 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: ₹299 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab

Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: November 8

Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Stand-up In Hauz Khas – A Comedy Lineup Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani, and Shubham Pujari