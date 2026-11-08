HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Sufi Raag: The Mystic Journey
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: November 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹299 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab
Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: November 8
Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Stand-up In Hauz Khas – A Comedy Lineup Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani, and Shubham Pujari
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: November 8
Timing: 4.55pm, 6.55 pm & 8.55pm
Entry: ₹299 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Noida Haat Diwali Utsav
Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida City Centre
When: October 24 to November 9
Timing: 12.30pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction