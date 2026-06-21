International Day of Yoga | World Yogasana champion Roop Kishore: No one can become a master of yoga

Earlier this month, Kishore won gold in the Senior C, 45-55 age category, at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship at Amdavad, Gujarat. The win has only strengthened his resolve to bring more laurels for the country and the forces.

On International Day of Yoga today, 47-year-old BSF jawan Roop Kishore is carrying a simple message from the mat: yoga is not conquered, it is practised for life.

“The scenario has changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s initiative to promote yoga and dedicate June 21 to it. It’s now yoga for all — sportspersons like us and everyone else. During the championship's online inauguration, Modiji said that they are making way for yoga in the Asian Games and in the Olympics by 2036.,” says Kishore.

Currently a head constable at BSF, he is expecting a promotion which is due after winning the world championship. Originally from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, Kishore trains in Gurugram and is settled in Lucknow. He joined the BSF in 2002, and was later selected for an instructor course at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in Delhi.

He is now preparing for the World Police Championships next year and the Asian Championship, while also eyeing the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

“In 2016, I was selected in the BSF team, and started competing at the national level from 2017,” he shares. He won a bronze and two golds in 2022 and 2025.

Kishore, who counts forward bending and hand-balancing asanas among his strengths, trains for six hours daily. He also wants to teach yoga for free to elders and homemakers near his Janki Puram residence.

Despite his world title, he insists he is still a learner. “No one can become a master of yoga. Patanjali yoga has eight angas (limbs) which are yama (abstinences), niyama (observances), asana (postures), pranayama (breath control), pratyahara (withdrawal of the senses), dharaṇa (concentration), dhyana (meditation), and samadhi (enlightenment). Abhi to main asana tak mushkil se pauncha hoon. One life is less to even achieve four angas,” he says.

Roop credited BSF coach Inspector Subhash Bishnoi for motivating the team and helping them achieve success. “Our coach motivates us a lot. It is because of him that we have come this far. I have learnt a lot from him and I like him a lot,” he said.

Members from 60 countries participated in the championship which was held in different categories. “The player from Nepal came second and finalists included players from the US, Russia, Uzbekistan and Canada.”