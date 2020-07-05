‘I’m happy that so much is happening in this phase!’

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:04 IST

Along with his recent digital success, lot is happening on musical front for actor-singer Namit Das. He lately released a cover ‘Zaroorat Hai’ and is all set to come up with his next cover soon. Currently he is busy working on his musical album with his band. Earlier, Namit has composed three songs for Mira Nair’s upcoming series, ‘A Suitable Boy’ that he shot for in Lucknow last year.

Telling more about his musical ventures, he said, “I have recently released a cover version which is getting quite a good response and then another cover will be released soon. Next along with my band members I will start working on my album but for that we need to meet and have a real jam session. I think it will probably be possible only after a month when we all be together face-to-face doing live music. Covers can be done online but for the album we need to be together to create real music.”

Most of the songs for the album have already been written and composed. “A few songs which we have previously sung in live shows will also be added in the album but of course they all will be in a new avatar. We want to bring in the poetry of ’60s-70s – like nazm of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, ghazal of Jigar Muradabadi which has been composed by my grandfather, then one of the song is based on saint Kabir’s couplet and maybe the song ‘Jigar me dard paaya ja raha hai’ in a different form too can be included,” he said.

His next OTT series is all set to release on his birthday. Sharing more about his upcoming shows, he said, “It’s always special to have some of your work being launched on your birthday. The series is a psychological thriller about six friends and with a flashback story. My character is of an extremely mysterious guy. After my ‘atrangi’ (different colours) shades as Jawahar in ‘Arya’ this is going to be another very interesting character to play so I’m really excited about my new series, ‘Mafia’.”

The adaptation of ‘A Suitable Boy’, in which he plays the role Haresh, a suitor, is expected to release next month. “It will first release in London and then it will be launched in India on a big platform. I am happy that so much of work is happening in this tough phase,” says the ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’ actor. Namit has composed three songs in folk genre for the project but is not sure how many of them will be used in the series.

With Covid-19 cases refusing to come down Namit is playing very safe. “Not much has changed since the lockdown phase. Only, that we can walk, run and cycle outside. I am not venturing out much except essentials. Besides, I go to my meet father (noted singer Chandan Das) and mother to help them with regular stuff. Sometimes I go out for cycling near my house only but with full precautions.”