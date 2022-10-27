Home / India News / 2019 hate speech case: Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison; gets bail

2019 hate speech case: Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison; gets bail

Published on Oct 27, 2022 06:18 PM IST

The MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 in connection with a hate speech case against chief minister Yogi Adityanath dating back to 2019

Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan. (PTI File Photo)
ByPawan Dixit

The MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in prison and imposed a fine of 2,000 in connection with a hate speech case against chief minister Yogi Adityanath dating back to 2019.

Khan was present in the court when additional chief judicial magistrate Nishant Maan pronounced the verdict. With this conviction, the Rampur MLA is highly likely to lose his Vidhan Sabha membership. The court also granted him bail at the same time.

“This was the maximum punishment in this case and bail was a mandatory provision,” Khan told media persons outside the court.

The SP leader was accused of resorting to hate speech against Adityanath and the then Rampur district magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh while campaigning for the 2019 general elections.

An FIR was lodged based on a complaint by BJP leader Akash Saxena in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for provocative speech under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Khan is a nine-term MLA from Rampur since 1980. He won the last assembly election from the Sitapur prison.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

Thursday, October 27, 2022
