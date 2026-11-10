A year after Red Fort blast, Al-falah University starts classes, but struggles to rebuild trust

A year after the deadly Red Fort blast, in which a car driven by suicide bomber Umar Un-Nabi exploded, the terror strike continues to cast a long shadow over Al-Falah University in Faridabad’s Dhauj village. Three doctors associated with its medical college were linked to the investigation, and while the institution has made progress in restoring academic activities, filling seats and bringing patients back to its hospital, rebuilding public confidence remains its biggest challenge. Delhi Police, fire department and other personnel at the blast site after the car blast near Red Fort metro station. (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

Un-Nabi was an assistant professor at the medical college, while two other doctors, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, were arrested and remain in jail.

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The investigation had an immediate impact on the university. Several faculty members resigned, students left the campus or stayed away from classes, and the hospital witnessed a steep fall in patient footfall. The scrutiny intensified after the university’s founder-chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, was arrested by the ED in November 2025 in a separate money-laundering case.

A senior university official, who requested anonymity, said rebuilding the confidence of the local population was proving more difficult than restoring academic activities.“The common masses are yet to trust us fully, which is reflected in the number of patients at the hospital. We are working hard to rebuild that trust.”