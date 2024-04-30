Afternoon briefing: Admiral Dinesh Tripathi takes over as Chief of Naval Staff; AAP on Raghav Chadha's surgery; and more

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumes office as India’s 26th chief of naval staff, succeeding Admiral R Hari Kumar. An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, and the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the navy in 1985. Prior to his appointment, he served as the vice chief of naval staff. Tripathi emphasizes the navy's readiness to deter adversaries and prioritize indigenization and modernization efforts. He takes charge amid challenges such as China's power projection, maintaining the rules-based international order, and piracy resurgence. Tripathi is recognized for his expertise in communication and electronic warfare and has held key operational and staff roles throughout his career spanning almost four decades. Dig Deeper Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (R) with outgoing Navy Chief Adm R. Hari Kumar before assuming charge as the 26th Navy chief. (PTI)

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed Raghav Chadha's absence during crucial election time is due to a serious eye complication, possibly resulting in loss of eyesight. Chadha is in the UK for treatment. Bharadwaj expressed hopes for his speedy recovery and return to campaigning. Chadha, a key AAP figure, has been in London for eye surgery amid Kejriwal's arrest and political turmoil. Despite his absence, he continues to engage in party activities through social media. Chadha is listed as a star campaigner for AAP alongside other party leaders for the upcoming elections. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna, Deve Gowda's grandson, over sexual abuse allegations, issues notice.

Tesla layoffs: 'Frustrated' Elon Musk sacks senior executives in fresh job cuts.

7 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar in another major anti-naxal operation.

India News

Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has assets worth around ₹16 cr: Affidavit.

Amit Shah's first reaction to Prajwal Revanna sex scandal includes attack on Congress over inaction.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Diamond rings, laptops and…: Bhopal launches lucky draw to increase voter turnout.

Global Matters

Columbia University: Protesters lay siege at Hamilton Hall linked to 1968 agitation, rename it 'Hind's Hall'.

US military ships are working to build a pier for Gaza aid. It's going to cost at least $320 million.

Sports Goings

The debate over India's T20 World Cup squad centers on the wicketkeeping position, with Rishabh Pant securing the first-choice spot. The battle for the backup role narrows down to Sanju Samson or KL Rahul. However, fresh reports suggest Rahul is out of contention, leaving Samson and new options. With six contenders initially, Jitesh Sharma stood out but fell short after Pant's return. Ishan Kishan and Priyam Garg also vie for consideration. Despite Samson's stellar IPL performance, selectors prioritize specialists for lower-order batting, reviving prospects for Jitesh and Jurel despite their modest IPL outings. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sonakshi Sinha is geared up to portray robust female characters and captivate her audience with every new role. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar," she essays the character Fareedan, marking her maiden collaboration with Bhansali, whom she lauds as the 'most elaborate' filmmaker of the era. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi delved into her portrayal of Fareedan in the eagerly awaited series, discussing the intricacies of creating the single-shot sequence in the song "Tilasmi Bahein," among other topics. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The debate between walking and climbing stairs revolves around their efficacy for fitness and weight loss. While both exercises offer benefits, climbing stairs engages more muscles and burns more calories per minute. It enhances muscle development, cardiovascular fitness, and boosts metabolism. However, walking is gentler on joints and can be sustained for longer durations, leading to more consistent weight loss over time. Factors like fitness level, health conditions, and personal preference determine the ideal exercise choice. Ultimately, incorporating either activity into a regular routine promotes overall health and aids in weight management. Dig Deeper

