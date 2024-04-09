Afternoon briefing: 8% women candidates set for LS phase 1 poll; Cong slams BJP's 'Muslim League' remarks, and more

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, eight per cent of the candidates will be women. This phase encompasses 102 seats, with a total of 1,625 candidates vying for victory. Among them, 1,491 are male candidates and 134 are female candidates, constituting 8% of the total. The elections will be held in 21 states and Union Territories (UTs), including Andaman and Nicobar Islands with 12 candidates (including 2 women), Arunachal Pradesh with 14 candidates (including 1 woman), Assam with 35 candidates (including 4 women), and Bihar with 38 candidates (including 3 women). Notably, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura have 11, 12, 4, 10, 3, and 9 candidates respectively, with no women candidates contesting from these states. Dig deeper 102 seats will go to polls in the first phase which will see 1,625 candidates in fray. (PTI File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) persisted in its criticism, alleging that the Congress is scheming to sow discord, contention, and disunity. Meanwhile, the principal opposition party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments likening the Congress manifesto to the Muslim League. Modi asserted that the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections bears resemblance to the ideology of the Muslim League, which, founded in 1906, played a significant role in the Partition and the establishment of West and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The memorandum slammed Modi’s “disparaging” remarks against its manifesto, saying it violated the Model Code of Conduct. Dig deeper

Sensex reached 75,000 from 74,000 in 24 sessions: A look at its journey till date Dig deeper

Monsoon likely to be ‘normal’ at about 102% of LPA: weather forecaster Skymet Dig deeper

PM Modi's rallies in UP's Pilibhit, MP's Balaghat, roadshow in Chennai today | Top updates Dig deeper

Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10 or April 11 in India? Muslim body chief clears the air Dig deeper

A journalist honoured with awards reported an unpleasant experience with Emirates while travelling from New Delhi. She accused the airline staff of misconduct, including derogatory comments about her weight and assigning her a non-reclining seat for an overnight flight. She detailed the incident on the X platform, prompting an apology from the airline.“This is 2024, and I can’t believe this still happens,” wrote Shrishti on X. Dig deeper

Meek Mill is pushing back against the rumors circulating about his supposed relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Taking to social media, the rapper addressed the flood of online speculations, voicing his frustration over the resulting confusion for his 12-year-old son and the effects on his private life. This development follows Mill's recent confrontation with fellow rapper Wale during a heated online exchange. “I have the right to say I ain’t gay and I’ll trash anybody that plays with my manhood lol.” Mill earlier wrote on X. The Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy reportedly mentions "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj," and with Meek Mill fitting that description, his name has been swept up in the rumours. Dig deeper

Review of "Maidaan": Sports dramas often masterfully blend adrenaline and emotions, and this is no exception. Similar to the satisfaction felt after watching "Chak De! India" and "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," Ajay Devgn's "Maidaan" delivers cinematic brilliance. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film delves into the inspiring journey of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping the golden era of Indian football during the 1950s and 60s. Rahim's relentless pursuit of forming a winning team and elevating Indian football on the global stage is captivatingly portrayed in this well-crafted biographical film. Dig deeper

Over the coming days, Southern India is expected to face soaring temperatures, increasing the likelihood of heat-related illnesses. Your dietary choices can significantly impact your body's ability to stay cool naturally and ward off diseases. During the summer, staying hydrated is crucial for regulating body temperature. In addition to drinking 7-8 glasses of water daily, it's important to include hydrating fruits and vegetables in your meals to aid digestion, maintain electrolyte balance, boost immunity, and combat extreme heat. Experts recommend avoiding outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours and limiting outdoor exposure to early mornings and late evenings. Dig deeper

If there is one thing Chennai Super Kings fans or cricket fanatics in general wait for in the IPL is an MS Dhoni batting moment. At 42, and with Dhoni, you never know which season or match turns out to be his final appearance in the sport. Hence, fans want to savour every single MSD moment, with the primary desire that they watch him bat and give them a glimpse of his vintage self. Chepauk was yet to witness it this season, and Ravindra Jadeja, on Monday, almost snatched away that moment in a teasing gesture before Thala walked out to a deafening roar in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dig deeper

