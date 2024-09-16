Afternoon briefing: Bengal govt invites junior doctors for talks again; AAP promises new CM face in a week, & more

The West Bengal government on Monday re-invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata for talks. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 pm today. The doctors and the Bengal government are currently engaged in a standoff over live streaming of the meeting. While Mamata Banerjee's government has refused to allow live streaming of the meeting, it said it would video-record the deliberations. However, the doctors claimed the officials weren't ready to even provide the footage of the proposed meeting. Dig Deeper West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.(PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will resign on Tuesday before the legislative wing of the party meets to elect his successor and the entire process will be completed within a week. Kejriwal announced his resignation on Sunday as he addressed AAP workers two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case. He said he was willing to face a trial by fire to prove his innocence. Assembly polls are due to be held in Delhi early next year. Dig Deeper

India news

India launches Operation Sadbhav as Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Southeast Asia | 10 points

7 engineering students expelled from Odisha college hostel for ‘cooking beef’

RG Kar rape-murder: CBI found Sandip Ghosh's polygraph responses 'deceptive'

Global matters

‘I will never surrender’, Donald Trump breaks silence after assassination bid

Trump 'attacker' Ryan Routh supported Indian origin Republicans, Vivek, Nikki and Tulsi; voted for Trump

Business

Why gold prices are at all-time highs? Is further rise likely ahead of Diwali?

104 Samsung workers detained for planning protest in Chennai: ‘Paralyzing peace’

Over 1.3 crore families applied for PM Surya Ghar Yojana: PM Modi

Sports

The great Sunil Gavaskar has alerted Rohit Sharma, cautioning the Indian team against taking Bangladesh lightly as the two teams square off in the first Test of a two-match series starting Thursday. Bangladesh, coming off a historic 2-0 sweep of Pakistan, have a history of pulling off surprises against India and giving them a scare in the past. The 2007 World Cup, 2012 Asia Cup, the shock series defeats in 2015 and 2022 are instances backing this theory. In fact, the Dhaka Test two years ago almost witnessed Bangladesh create history, register a maiden Test win over India before Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin guided India home. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. The couple shared inside pictures of the wedding on their Instagram, showing fans a glimpse of the wedding that made it official. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai was among the many celebs who attended the SIIMA Awards 2024 last night. Aishwarya attended the event with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The star, who has impressed fans with her many head-turning red carpet looks, failed to impress us with her SIIMA Award look. Dig Deeper

It's trending

A Bengaluru woman has slammed Big Basket for sending free flowers with her order on the festival of Onam. Sushma Iyengar took to the social media platform X to ask why Big Basket added marigold flowers as a free gift to her order of groceries. Her post has sparked a heated debate online, with a majority of respondents wondering how anyone could have a problem with flowers. Dig Deeper

