Afternoon briefing: Bengal police to probe molestation charge against governor, Indian Navy helps Pak crew, and more

The West Bengal police have launched an inquiry into the molestation allegation against governor CV Ananda Bose. "An inquiry team has been constituted. We will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days. Have requested for CCTV footage, if available," said Indira Mukherjee, deputy commissioner (DC) of central division, Kolkata Police. A contractual worker at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. She lodged a complaint at the Hare Street police station in Kolkata. Dig deeper. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. (PTI)

The Indian Navy, responding to a distress call in Arabian Sea, provided urgent medical aid to an Iranian fishing vessel carrying 20 Pakistani crew members after one of its crew members nearly drowned. “In a swift response to a distress call, INS Sumedha mission deployed for antipiracy ops in the Arabian Sea provided critical medical assistance to an Iranian FV (with 20 Pakistani crew), for a near drowning case of one if its crew member,” the navy said in a statement on Saturday. Dig deeper.

Latest News

Sex videos scandal: Second lookout circular issued against Prajwal Revanna. Dig deeper

Elvish Yadav to face money laundering probe. Dig deeper

India News

Telangana Police to further probe into Rohith Vemula case amid row over closure report. Dig deeper

BJP claims Rahul Gandhi camp 'systematically marginalising’ Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan accuses Chief Justice of being 'biased' against his party. Dig deeper

Mysterious ‘little black book’ belonging to Jeffrey Epstein to go up for auction. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Aranmanai 4 had a decent opening at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹4 crore on day one of its release. The horror comedy has been helmed by Sundar C. Aranmanai 4 earned around ₹3.60 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. It had an overall 36.04% Tamil occupancy on Friday. The film is also written by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax. Initially, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on April 26 but released on May 3. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

The fund-raising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is fondly referred to as fashion's biggest night. Known as one of the largest fashion events, the Met Gala is organised on the first Monday of the month of May every year. This year, the Met Gala will take place on May 6. The theme for this year's Met Gala is - Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Met Gala, every year, welcomes stars, celebrities, fashion enthusiasts and industry paragons from across the world. This is an invitation-only event. Last year, the Met Gala honoured German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme - Karl Lagerfeld:A Line of Beauty. Dig deeper.

Trending

A horrific video of an Autism centre employee repeatedly throwing a three-year-old to the ground has surfaced on social media. 25-year-old Arianna Williams has been charged with “malicious punishment of a child” after the incident came to light. The footage, taken inside the Sunrise Autism Center in Burnsville, Minnesota, shows Williams grabbing the boy and throwing him to the ground. She keeps throwing the kid repeatedly. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.