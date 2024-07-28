Afternoon briefing: BJP blames AAP for UPSC aspirants' deaths; Kedarnath temple committee denies gold scam, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of negligence leading to the deaths of three civil services aspirants who drowned in a waterlogged basement at their Delhi coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called the incident a murder. In response, AAP MP Swati Maliwal has called for ₹1 crore in compensation for the victims' families. The tragic incident has sparked a heated political debate between the two parties, with each side blaming the other for the safety lapses that led to the deaths. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Modi will be meeting the President of Ukraine on August 24, as the Congress criticises him for not paying attention to Manipur (ANI Photo)(ANI)

President of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee, Ajendra Ajay, has rebutted Congress claims that 230 kg of gold was used in Kedarnath Temple renovations. He clarified that only 23 kg of gold was used, along with a 1,000 kg copper plate, and pledged to release the jeweller's tax invoice for verification. This response comes amid allegations of a gold scam following a July 15 claim by Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, who alleged that 228 kg of gold was missing from the temple. The temple management has faced scrutiny over these accusations. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

CAT 2024 notification out, IIM Calcutta to begin registration from August 1 at iimcat.ac.in Dig Deeper

Furious NY mom claims Burger King meal for daughter, 4, had ‘blood all over’ it, company responds Dig Deeper

India News

Congress takes aim at PM Narendra Modi over proposed Ukraine visit: ‘Going to Manipur before or after?’ Dig Deeper

Zero poverty, demographic management plans, among key focuses in NITI Aayog meet Dig Deeper

Global Matters

JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris for saying he wouldn't be loyal to America: ‘What has she done to question…?’ Dig Deeper

Indo-Canadian killed in targeted shooting in Vancouver Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Day 9, "Bad Newz" continues to perform strongly at the domestic box office, nearing the ₹50 crore mark. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film debuted on July 19 and stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The story centers on Dimri's character, Saloni Bagga, who, through a rare medical occurrence, has twins fathered by different men. Vicky Kaushal's Akhil Chadha and Ammy Virk's Gurbir Singh vie for the title of best father and Saloni’s affection in this comedic drama. The film's engaging plot and performances have contributed to its financial success. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The monsoon season, while offering relief from the heat and an ideal time for cozy activities, also sees a rise in illnesses such as cholera, dysentery, dengue, and typhoid. Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-Founder and CEO of DrinkPrime, explained in an interview with HT Lifestyle that the surge in these diseases is primarily due to water contamination. The rainy season often leads to inadequate sanitation and compromised water sources, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases. Thus, while enjoying the monsoon, it’s crucial to be vigilant about water safety to prevent these health issues. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A Bangladeshi YouTuber known as "DH Travelling Info" has sparked controversy with a viral video instructing how to enter India illegally. In the video, he claims that no documentation, visa, or passport is needed to cross from Bangladesh into India. Filmed in Sunamganj District, Bangladesh, he points out a route leading to India and warns that those using this route might face consequences, including encounters with Border Security Force (BSF) officers. The video has raised serious concerns about border security and has attracted widespread criticism on social media for its misleading and potentially illegal content. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.