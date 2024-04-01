Afternoon briefing: China's fresh move concerning Arunachal Pradesh; leopard enters house in Delhi; all latest news

In what is seen as a bid to assert its claim on Arunachal Pradesh, China has renamed 30 places along the line of actual control (LAC) in India's northeastern state. The Chinese ministry of civil affairs, responsible for the establishment and naming of administrative divisions, released the fourth list of “standardised” geographical names in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing calls Zangnan, according to a Hong Kong-based daily. The list of places renamed by China includes 11 residential areas, 12 mountains, four rivers, one lake, one mountain pass and a piece of land. The names have Chinese characters, Tibetan and pinyin, the Roman alphabet version of Mandarin Chinese. Dig Deeper China's President Xi Jinping(AFP)

In a shocking incident, a leopard entered a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people on Monday morning, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received information about the incident around 6.20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad, reported news agency PTI. Dig Deeper

A video of director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli dancing at an event is going viral on X. The video, taken at a wedding sees the couple dancing to a song composed by AR Rahman. In a video shared by their team on X, Rajamouli and Rama can be seen dancing to Andamaina Premarani from Shankar’s 1994 Prabhu Deva, Nagma-starrer Premikudu. The couple can be seen dancing together on a decorated stage, with fans thrilled to see the director shake a leg with his wife. One fan called it the ‘unseen version of Rajamouli,’ sharing the video, while another called them dancing together ‘pure goals.’ Dig Deeper