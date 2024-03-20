Afternoon briefing: DMK reacts to Union minister's apology, Centre's notice over treatment of Moosewala's mother; more

Notwithstanding Union minister Shobha Karandlaje's apology for her statement that the suspect who carried out the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru came from Tamil Nadu, the state's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday termed her remark as ‘pre-meditated’ and apology as ‘half-hearted.’ The Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thrives on ‘divisive agenda,’ DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said. “I don't know how many times they (BJP) are going to belittle the people of Tamil Nadu…are we terrorists? This statement was pre-meditated, and not just something that came out in the spur of the moment. She said the same thing at four places. So what is the idea behind this? Does it have the approval of the prime minister? Did she say all this under instructions of the prime minister. Why do they do this?” asked Annadurai. Dig Deeper Shobha Karandlaje (ANI)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the law on babies born through IVF technology. The development is in connection with the IVF treatment of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother. The ministry quoted a Hindustan Times story which reported that Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur had undergone IVF treatment at the age of 58 and was successful in conceiving a baby. On March 18, the elderly couple welcomed a baby boy, almost 22 months after Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down in Punjab. “Under the Section 21(g) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021,” the health ministry letter read. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to work with Ram Charan in her second Telugu movie, tentatively titled RC16, attended the film's launch ceremony on Wednesday. Janhvi and Ram were spotted together at a pooja ceremony alongside the film's makers as well as Ram's wife, Upasana, father Chiranjeevi and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The cast was decked up in ethnic looks for the pooja; Janhvi wore a green saree. The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday in March 2024. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for RC 16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor..." the banner had tweeted. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Holi is just around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate the festival of colours. It is a festival of joy, happiness and colour that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated annually on the day of the full moon in the month of Falgun. This year, the momentous festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. Celebrated in different ways across India, Holi is not just a festival of colours but a celebration of life and love. The best places to celebrate Holi, a festival that combines joy, devotion and colour, are temples across India, where customs bring the festivities to life. Check out some must-visit temples in India for a memorable celebration. Dig Deeper