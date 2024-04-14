Afternoon briefing: Top 20 promises in BJP manifesto; Indian embassy in Israel issues advisory, and all latest news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto on Sunday, along with other senior party members. The document - ‘Sankalp Patra’ - promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code and simultaneous elections across the country. It also focuses on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Dig deeper
As Iran launched explosive drones and missiles in its first direct attack on Israeli territory on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Israel urged its citizens living there to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities, adding that it is in touch with both the authorities and the diaspora members to ensure the safety of Indian citizens. It also provided its 24*7 emergency helpline and requested Indian citizens to register with the embassy who are yet to do so. Dig deeper
India News
Latest News
Global News
Entertainment Focus
On the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year), filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his second production venture, titled Benz. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame, the film will star Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Making the announcement on X, Lokesh revealed that it’s been his ‘wish’ to see Benz on the big screen. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
For food enthusiasts, weekends are eagerly anticipated as they provide an opportunity to indulge in lavish meals that might be skipped during the busy week. While snacks are essential for on-the-go munching and staving off midday hunger pangs, vegetable snacks are often overlooked for being perceived as dull. Here are 3 lip-smacking veggie-packed snack recipes perfect for weekend parties. Dig deeper
