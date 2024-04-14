 Afternoon briefing: Top 20 promises in BJP manifesto; Indian embassy in Israel issues advisory, and all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Afternoon briefing: Top 20 promises in BJP manifesto; Indian embassy in Israel issues advisory, and all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 01:39 PM IST

A shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto on Sunday, along with other senior party members. The document - ‘Sankalp Patra’ - promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code and simultaneous elections across the country. It also focuses on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event during which he released BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election(AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event during which he released BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election(AP)

More on BJP manifesto: 'In 10 years, PM Modi...': How Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge reacted to BJP poll manifesto

As Iran launched explosive drones and missiles in its first direct attack on Israeli territory on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Israel urged its citizens living there to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities, adding that it is in touch with both the authorities and the diaspora members to ensure the safety of Indian citizens. It also provided its 24*7 emergency helpline and requested Indian citizens to register with the embassy who are yet to do so. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

More on Iran-Israel conflict: Iran threatens to attack US bases if it backs Israel's retaliation

India News

PM Modi's ‘world is tense…’ statement amid Iran-Israel conflict

BJP promises Uniform Civil Code, CAA in manifesto

Latest News

I-T department to tap 1.52 crore individuals for income tax return filing. Here's why

Karnataka BJP rebel leader K Eshwarappa refutes reports about withdrawing his nomination

Global News

Iron Dome to Arrow System: Know Israel's multilayered air-defence system that blocked Iran's unprecedented attack

World War 3: Iran’s attack on Israel brings back Nostradamus's eerie 2024 prediction of naval war

Entertainment Focus

On the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year), filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his second production venture, titled Benz. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame, the film will star Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Making the announcement on X, Lokesh revealed that it’s been his ‘wish’ to see Benz on the big screen. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

For food enthusiasts, weekends are eagerly anticipated as they provide an opportunity to indulge in lavish meals that might be skipped during the busy week. While snacks are essential for on-the-go munching and staving off midday hunger pangs, vegetable snacks are often overlooked for being perceived as dull. Here are 3 lip-smacking veggie-packed snack recipes perfect for weekend parties. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Top 20 promises in BJP manifesto; Indian embassy in Israel issues advisory, and all latest news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On