Afternoon briefing: Vivek Ramaswamy on Trump's assassination attempt; Centre's new provisions to broadcasting bill, more

Vivek Ramaswamy has shared a scathing statement after an alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump. He also shared words of condolences for the rally attendee who was killed in the shooting. “First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we’re being honest, it wasn’t totally a shock. Biden’s inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it comes) will be insufficient and irrelevant. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy,” Ramaswamy wrote on X. Dig deeper Entrepreneur and former US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (AFP)

The government has added a new provision to the Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill that grants the central government power to direct any internet service provider or social media company to take “appropriate action for implementation” of the Bill, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) told stakeholders in its presentation during the consultation on July 9. In the same presentation, the MIB also acknowledged that for stakeholders, the impact of the inclusion of OTT and digital news services was the major point of concern in the bill. The Bill was released for public consultation on November 10. In the July 9 meeting, the I&B secretary had told senior officials to share the updated draft with stakeholders to receive comments by July 31 but the draft has not been shared thus far. Dig deeper

Latest News

IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai, issues ‘yellow alert’ | Updates Dig deeper

NEET 2024 Counselling: State-wise list of official websites Dig deeper

India News

Former Madhya Pradesh high court judge Rohit Arya joins BJP Dig deeper

Audi seized: Pune police crack down on IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's luxury ride Dig deeper

Trending

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a ceremony that looked no less than a dream. As Radhika entered the ceremony wearing an exquisite ivory lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she stunned the guests and people worldwide. However, what truly captured the hearts of many during the ceremony was Radhika's mother Shaila Merchant and sister Anjali Merchant, who gave a special performance to the song Mithila Ka Kan Kan Khila by Maanya Arora. Dig deeper

Business

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is considering assembling more electric vehicles at its plant in India not merely to gain cost advantage but also to meet its zero emission mobility and carbon neutral setup goals, according to a senior company official. Mercedes-Benz India, which currently assembles its flagship electric luxury sedan EQS at its Chakan unit, is considering localisation of other models depending on demand. "Our final goal is zero emission mobility and carbon neutral setup, which not only means about tailpipe emissions, but also from the recyclability of the car, to the carbon footprint that we generate by producing these cars," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been on a strident campaign to rid the country’s armed forces of corruption and has powered through with major military reforms. Since he took over as powerful general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on November 15, 2012, and as the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi has conducted large-scale purges in the Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA). In this period, he fired two defence ministers and at least two vice chairmen of CMC, in addition to a large number of top officers on grounds of corruption, inefficiency, political rivalry and for resisting reforms in the PLA. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan participated in the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday and Saturday, respectively. However, they won't make it to the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) at Ambani residence Antilla today. As per a video shared by a fan club, Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, leaving for London. They were seen exiting a white SUV and entering the airport building. Gauri was spotted in a white top whereas Shah Rukh was unrecognisable in an orange hoodie. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Isha Ambani delighted with her gorgeous look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event. The family and their friends attended the Day 2 celebrations, dressed in stylish ethnic attires. Isha chose an ivory silk lehenga set and diamond jewels for the second ceremony of Anant's wedding celebrations. If you were wondering what Isha Ambani wore for Anant and Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, worry not. US TikToker and jewellery expert, who made several videos gushing over the Ambani family's wealth and their extravagant jewellery collection, revealed Isha's Day 2 look in a video she posted on Instagram. She captioned the clip, “#IshaAmbani's Jewels… INSANITY!” Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill unleashed a brutal assault on Zimbabwe's bowlers on Saturday, leading India to a dominant 10-wicket victory in the fourth T20I at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, securing the series win. Chasing Zimbabwe's 152/7, India comfortably reached the target with 28 balls to spare, taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Jaiswal, in scintillating form, smashed an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, earning the Player of the Match award. Gill complemented him perfectly, scoring an unbeaten 58 off 39 deliveries. Jaiswal's innings included 13 fours and two sixes, while Gill added six fours and two sixes to the tally. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.