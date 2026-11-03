Andhra Pradesh, Odisha up safety steps in wake of cyclone Murasu
Andhra Pradesh cancelled 19 flights and deployed disaster-response teams, while heavy rain affected Chennai and nearby areas.
Thousands of people have been relocated to safer areas in Odisha and at least 19 domestic flights have been cancelled in Andhra Pradesh as the eastern states are bracing for a fresh severe cyclone “Murasu” within a week after a very severe cyclone, even as some parts received heavy rainfall on Monday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Murasu was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 120 km east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and expects to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur between late Monday and early Tuesday, with wind speed expected to cross 100 kilometre-per-hour. The wind speed will gradually reduce to 60-70 kmph six to seven hours after the landfall, the met department said.
Also Read | Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, triggers heavy rain; thousands evacuated, coastal areas on alert
Deep Dive
In Odisha, more than 160,000 people have been moved to safer areas and the state government is expected to relocate a total of 330,000 people. Some southern Odisha districts have announced closure of schools and colleges till November 3.
In Andhra Pradesh, at least 19 domestic flights were cancelled at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Three NDRF teams of 90 personnel have been deployed to support disaster management efforts.
In Tamil Nadu, heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai and Tiruvallur on Monday with more rain expected on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours, Madhavaram recorded 11 cm of rainfall, while Ennore Port recorded 10 cm. Nungambakkam also reported significant rainfall of 10 cm, an official said.