‘Animal’ set to have OTT release as co-producers settle dispute

The co-producers of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, CINE 1 Studios Private Limited and T series, on Monday told the Delhi high court that they have resolved their dispute regarding the alleged breach of contractual obligation, thereby paving the way for the release of the movie on over-the-top (OTT) platform. Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’

The submission was made in a suit which was filed by CINE 1 seeking to stay the OTT release of the movie, till T series complied with the terms of the agreement in which the two houses had agreed to have 35 percent ownership each of the film and assigned its right of first refusal and last matching right.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The production house had claimed that T series (also known as Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited) released the movie, incurred expenses for making, promoting and releasing the same without its approval or consultation.

On Monday, the two production houses appearing through senior advocates Sandeep Sethi and Amit Sibal submitted that a settlement agreement was signed between their clients and undertook to bring the same on record. Taking note of the submissions, a bench of justice Sanjeev Narula posted the suit for January 24.

Cine 1 in the suit had also sought for restraining T series from using revenues collected from the movie saying that though T series had received the revenue from the box office sales, it failed to disclose and disburse any sums and final cost of producing the movie.

“Apart from the above financial breaches, the Defendant No. 1 (Super Cassettes) failed to consult, take consent and approval from the Plaintiff about the release of the pre-teaser, trailer, and other promotional materials of the Film, failed to ensure that the contractually agreed credits (including logos) are duly accorded and are of equal prominence in all modes of promotion as well as the Film, failed to get the censor certificate issued in joint name of the Plaintiff and Defendant No. 1, failed to consult, or take consent in regards to the marketing and publicity plan,” said the suit.

Earlier, T series’ lawyer, Amit Sibal submitted that CINE 1 had concealed a document from the court wherein it had relinquished its rights in the film for ₹2.2 crore. Cine 1 appearing through senior advocate Sandeep Sethi had submitted that the document relied upon by T series was forged.