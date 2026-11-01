Azam Khan arrested by ED after release from jail remanded in 14 days judicial custody
ED officials arrested him soon after he walked out of Rampur jail after spending nearly 11 months in prison
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday minutes after his release from jail, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Ghaziabad court.
“We requested the court to grant 14 days of judicial custody, and the court has allowed our plea,” an ED official said. He was taken to Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail from the court following the remand order.
Khan was arrested by ED on Saturday evening in connection with money laundering charges related to misuse of government funds in the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.
Deep Dive
ED officials arrested him soon after he walked out of Rampur jail after spending nearly 11 months in prison. On Sunday, the agency produced him before the special PMLA court under tight security.
Five ED vehicles entered the court complex at 10.30 am in the presence of nearly 100 personnel from the police and paramilitary forces.
Khan appeared calm as he was brought to the court. When he briefly rolled down the window of his car, journalists asked him if he had anything to say.
“What is left to say?” he replied.
The arrest against Khan came against the backdrop of the state’s political parties preparing for the 2027 state assembly elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met him in Rampur jail on on October 22.
After he was arrested, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said his fresh arrest also was motivated by politics. “BJP government, unable to keep Azam Khan Sahib behind bars through its existing cases, appears determined to implicate him in fresh cases through central agencies,” Haider said.
In a provisional attachment order dated October 28, ED attached land and buildings belonging to Jauhar university worth ₹1,170 crore at current market prices.
According to ED, the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Trust, founded and controlled by Azam Khan, received donations from “non-genuine sources”, including under the “political influence” of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. HT has seen a copy of the order.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRohit Kumar Singh
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.Read More