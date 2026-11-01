Azam Khan arrested by ED after release from jail remanded in 14 days judicial custody

Khan was arrested by ED on Saturday evening in connection with money laundering charges related to misuse of government funds in the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

“We requested the court to grant 14 days of judicial custody, and the court has allowed our plea,” an ED official said. He was taken to Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail from the court following the remand order.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday minutes after his release from jail, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Ghaziabad court.

What action has the ED taken against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in its investigation?

What action has the ED taken against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in its investigation?

What happened to Azam Khan after he was released from Rampur jail?

What happened to Azam Khan after he was released from Rampur jail?

ED officials arrested him soon after he walked out of Rampur jail after spending nearly 11 months in prison. On Sunday, the agency produced him before the special PMLA court under tight security.

Five ED vehicles entered the court complex at 10.30 am in the presence of nearly 100 personnel from the police and paramilitary forces.

Khan appeared calm as he was brought to the court. When he briefly rolled down the window of his car, journalists asked him if he had anything to say.

“What is left to say?” he replied.

The arrest against Khan came against the backdrop of the state’s political parties preparing for the 2027 state assembly elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met him in Rampur jail on on October 22.

After he was arrested, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said his fresh arrest also was motivated by politics. “BJP government, unable to keep Azam Khan Sahib behind bars through its existing cases, appears determined to implicate him in fresh cases through central agencies,” Haider said.

In a provisional attachment order dated October 28, ED attached land and buildings belonging to Jauhar university worth ₹1,170 crore at current market prices.

According to ED, the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University Trust, founded and controlled by Azam Khan, received donations from “non-genuine sources”, including under the “political influence” of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. HT has seen a copy of the order.