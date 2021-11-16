Bengaluru continues to receive heavy rains, 52mm recorded on Monday night

Bengaluru continued to receive heavy rains with 52mm recorded on Monday night as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data released on Tuesday morning . The area around Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport recorded 50 mm of rains while the Bengaluru International Airport recorded around 36.4 mm of rains, it said.

The IMD’s forecast indicates a few more spells of rains and thundershowers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Following the rains, temperatures dipped to a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees C.

Bengaluru has received copious and unseasonal rains in the months of October and November this year, putting the infrastructure in one of India’s most populous city under pressure with large areas covered in a pile of slushy mess and motorists and pedestrians struggling to make their way through the downpour. Water logging and pot holes on roads making the experience even worse.

Also Read | Covid-19: 171 new cases, one death in Karnataka

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) assurances of fixing the city’s woes hasn’t delivered much on the ground for the over 12 million residents.