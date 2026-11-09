Bihar govt bans firecrackers near ghats, private boat operations during Chhath Puja

The Bihar Disaster Management Department has directed all districts to enforce strict safety measures during Chhath Puja (November 13-16), including a ban on firecrackers near ghats and private boat operations, officials said. The Bihar government has banned firecrackers near ghats and private boat operations during the four-day festival, from November 13 to 16. (Unsplash)

According to a statement issued by the department on Monday, district magistrates have been asked to identify and barricade dangerous ghats, and deploy adequate security personnel and volunteers.

It has also directed that trained divers, swimmers, motorboats and life-saving equipment be stationed at river ghats. Medical teams, ambulances and Quick Medical Response Teams (QMRTs) must remain on standby, the statement said.

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The directives also call for adequate lighting at ghats and approach roads, round-the-clock functioning of district control rooms and continuous public announcements through loudspeakers. All electrical installations must be inspected in advance to prevent electrocution, it said.

To prevent panic and stampedes, district magistrates have been asked to prepare disaster management and communication plans, hold coordination meetings with Chhath committees and ensure strict monitoring throughout the festival.

The four-day festival will begin on November 13 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and conclude on November 16.

Observed on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Kartik, six days after Diwali, Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees offer prayers seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.