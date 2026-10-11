Bihar woman found dead after losing ₹2.5 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam, suicide suspected

A 22-year-old graduate student whose body was found on a railway track near Kumhrar in Bihar’s Patna district on Friday is suspected to have died by suicide after losing a sum of around ₹2.5 lakh to alleged cyber criminals in a case of “digital arrest”, police said on Saturday. The body of a man was also discovered around 200 metres from her body. Police said he was yet to be identified. (Representational/ANI)

Her relatives, however, have alleged she was murdered.

Rail SP Anant Kumar Roy said the woman was reported missing on October 5. Investigators said she was in contact with alleged cyber criminals since September.

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Officers said her bank account listed transactions to multiple accounts in Delhi, Keralam and Uttar Pradesh. They said they were studying her call detail records and probing at least 10 suspicious phone numbers.

The body of a man was also discovered around 200 metres from her body. Police said he was yet to be identified.