‘Posts 10 tweets on Gaza’: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over Canada temple attack

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2024 11:08 AM IST

The BJP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing with Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday attacked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their "silence" on the Canada temple attack, saying Hindu lives don't matter for the party and its leaders.

Rahul Gandhi (R) and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in Wayanad.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress's candidate for the Wayanad by-elections, posts "10 tweets on Gaza" but remains mum on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and Canada.

"It is painful that when all parties have to be united on the issue of national interest, Priyanka Vadra who posts 10 tweets on Gaza, Rahul Gandhi who speaks for minorities in the country go silent when Hindus are attacked in Bangladesh or Canada. This makes it clear that for the Indian Opposition, for the Congress party Hindu lives don't matter," he told ANI.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing with Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh.

"From Bangladesh to Canada or anywhere in the country, if Indians face a crisis or the countrymen face an issue, PM Narendra Modi stands with them. When Hindus are attacked, whether it is Bangladesh or Canada, the PM speaks up for it and expresses concern, he calls for action on it," he added.

Also read: MEA to Canada on Brampton temple attack: ‘Prosecute those involved in violence’

A day after pro-Khalistani elements attacked Hindus outside a temple in Canada's Brampton, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the Justin Trudeau government to take action against the perpetrators of the violence.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday asked Canada to prosecute those who attacked Hindus outside the temple.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted," the ministry said in a statement.

Also read: ‘Great shame’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Israel over ‘genocide’ in Gaza

India and Canada's ties have deteriorated after the latter told New Delhi that senior Indian diplomats were persons of interest in the probe into the murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Strongly reacting to the provocation, India recalled its diplomats and expelled several Canadian officials from New Delhi.

On Saturday, India accused Canada of indulging in “harassment and intimidation” of Indian consular staff by putting them under audio and video surveillance in “flagrant violation” of diplomatic conventions.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
