Nawab Malik denied immediate relief by HC to vote in Rajya Sabha polls, asked to amend plea
- Breaking news June 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 10, 2022 12:34 PM IST
PM Modi targets opposition at Gujarat rally
Those who ruled country for long time, never took interest in development of tribal areas as it requires hard work, says Prime Minister at rally in Gujarat
-
Jun 10, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik denied immediate relief by HC to vote in Rajya Sabha polls, asked to amend plea
Bombay high court directed the lawyers of NCP minister Nawab Malik to amend his petition seeking provision of a police escort to take him to Vidhan Bhavan to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. Malik's lawyers insisted that they were not pressing for bail but just for police escort. The court directed the lawyers to amend the petition for escort and to approach the appropriate court.
-
Jun 10, 2022 11:16 AM IST
30 AIMIM supporters, detained for protesting against Owaisi's name in Delhi Police FIR, arrested on rioting charges
As many as 30 supporters of All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who were detained yesterday for protesting against mention of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a FIR by Delhi Police, have been arrested on charges of rioting among others.
-
Jun 10, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Supreme Court refuses additional counselling round for NEET-PG 2021
The Supreme Court on Friday said that granting a special round of counselling to fill up vacant post graduate (PG) medical seats will not be in the interest of medical education and public health as it dismissed a petition filed by a set of doctors who qualified Neet-PG 2021 and sought a special counselling round citing a huge vacancy of 1456 PG seats after admissions were closed on May 7.
-
Jun 10, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Fake call centre running in name of ‘Indian Gigolo’ busted by Delhi cyber cell
-
Jun 10, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Another suspect in Sidhu Moose Wala shooting arrested, say sources
One of the men who allegedly shot at Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has been arrested by the Punjab Police, sources said on Friday. This is the ninth arrest in the case. Read more…
-
Jun 10, 2022 09:36 AM IST
India sees highest daily surge in nearly 3 months with 7,584 new cases
India registered its highest daily spike in nearly three months with 7,584 new Covid cases as the country witnesses a fresh surge in several parts. Twenty-four deaths were recorded during the same period, taking the overall death count to 5,24,747. Read more…
-
Jun 10, 2022 09:01 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi says govt betraying India by ignoring Chinese activity
“China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Govt is betraying India,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
-
Jun 10, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Bolsonaro complains about international pressure over the Amazon
"We have a wealth in the heart of Brazil - our Amazon, which is bigger than Western Europe, with incalculable riches, biodiversity, mineral wealth, drinking water and oxygen sources," the Brazilian president said at a summit.
-
Jun 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Curfew imposed, internet suspended in J&K's Kishtwar
Curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended in Kishtwar district as precautionary measures, reported ANI quoting the district administration.
-
Jun 10, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Internet services suspended in Baderwah town of J&K's Doda
Internet Services have been suspended in Baderwah town of Doda district, reported ANI. Curfew was imposed in the town yesterday after tensions erupted due to social media post showing instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Baderwah.
-
Jun 10, 2022 07:10 AM IST
US House begins landmark hearing into Capitol riot probe
The US House of Representatives committee investigating last year’s US Capitol riot is holding the first public hearing into the attack. Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump told the panel that even she does not believe the former president's claims that his 2020 election defeat resulted from widespread voting fraud.
-
Jun 10, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Shehbaz Sharif's party only focus was to get rid of corruption cases: Imran Khan
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday targeted the Shehbaz Sharif government over the rising inflation, saying the ruling party was only concerned with getting rid of the corruption cases against them and not for the welfare of the people. Read More
-
Jun 10, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Prophet issue not raised at Iran min’s meet with Jaishankar: MEA
Amir-Abdollahian began a three-day visit to India on Wednesday by holding talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and meeting PM Narendra Modi. Read More
-
Jun 10, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Arithmetic and alliances in focus before today’s Rajya Sabha elections
As 16 seats of the Rajya Sabha go to polls on Friday, stakes are high for both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that are trying to wrest an extra seat with the help of independents and smaller parties. Read More
'Voted for Congress as....': JD(S) leader's video amid HD Kumaraswamy's attacks
Afternoon brief: Internet services remained snapped in J&K’s Baderwah, Kishtwar
RS polls: Kumaraswamy rejects reports about cross voting as misinformation
Minister's appeal to 'elders' amid tensions, curbs in Jammu's Bhaderwah
Supreme Court refuses additional counselling round for NEET-PG 2021
ITBP recovers body of driver who fell into river in Sikkim while clicking photos
Mobile internet services remain snapped in J&K’s Baderwah, Kishtwar amid tension
Justice SS Shinde of Bombay high court praised for hearing over 190 cases a day
Suspected shooter in Moose Wala killing arrested, 9th arrest so far: sources
Decoding Rajya Sabha elections
AIMIM backs Shiv Sena-led alliance as voting for 16 Rajya Sabha seats begins
Amid Rajya Sabha polls, political heat grips Maharashtra: ‘Hindutva exposed’
Jaipur couple fined ₹50,000 for driving car over sand dunes in Ladakh. Watch
India sees 7,584 new Covid cases, highest daily surge in nearly 3 months
- Twenty-four deaths were recorded in 24 hours, taking the overall death count to 524,747.
Morning brief: US panel finds Trump's poll claims at heart of Capitol riots
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.