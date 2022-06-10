Home / India News / Nawab Malik denied immediate relief by HC to vote in Rajya Sabha polls, asked to amend plea
Nawab Malik denied immediate relief by HC to vote in Rajya Sabha polls, asked to amend plea

Updated on Jun 10, 2022 12:34 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 10, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    PM Modi targets opposition at Gujarat rally

    Those who ruled country for long time, never took interest in development of tribal areas as it requires hard work, says Prime Minister at rally in Gujarat

  • Jun 10, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    Jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik denied immediate relief by HC to vote in Rajya Sabha polls, asked to amend plea

    Bombay high court directed the lawyers of NCP minister Nawab Malik to amend his petition seeking provision of a police escort to take him to Vidhan Bhavan to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. Malik's lawyers insisted that they were not pressing for bail but just for police escort. The court directed the lawyers to amend the petition for escort and to approach the appropriate court.

  • Jun 10, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    30 AIMIM supporters, detained for protesting against Owaisi's name in Delhi Police FIR, arrested on rioting charges

    As many as 30 supporters of All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who were detained yesterday for protesting against mention of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a FIR by Delhi Police, have been arrested on charges of rioting among others.

  • Jun 10, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    Supreme Court refuses additional counselling round for NEET-PG 2021

    The Supreme Court on Friday said that granting a special round of counselling to fill up vacant post graduate (PG) medical seats will not be in the interest of medical education and public health as it dismissed a petition filed by a set of doctors who qualified Neet-PG 2021 and sought a special counselling round citing a huge vacancy of 1456 PG seats after admissions were closed on May 7.

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:22 AM IST

    Fake call centre running in name of ‘Indian Gigolo’ busted by Delhi cyber cell

  • Jun 10, 2022 10:18 AM IST

    Another suspect in Sidhu Moose Wala shooting arrested, say sources

    One of the men who allegedly shot at Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has been arrested by the Punjab Police, sources said on Friday. This is the ninth arrest in the case. Read more…

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:36 AM IST

    India sees highest daily surge in nearly 3 months with 7,584 new cases

    India registered its highest daily spike in nearly three months with 7,584 new Covid cases as the country witnesses a fresh surge in several parts. Twenty-four deaths were recorded during the same period, taking the overall death count to 5,24,747. Read more…

  • Jun 10, 2022 09:01 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi says govt betraying India by ignoring Chinese activity

    “China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Govt is betraying India,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

  • Jun 10, 2022 08:35 AM IST

    Bolsonaro complains about international pressure over the Amazon

    "We have a wealth in the heart of Brazil - our Amazon, which is bigger than Western Europe, with incalculable riches, biodiversity, mineral wealth, drinking water and oxygen sources," the Brazilian president said at a summit.

  • Jun 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST

    Curfew imposed, internet suspended in J&K's Kishtwar

    Curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended in Kishtwar district as precautionary measures, reported ANI quoting the district administration.

  • Jun 10, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    Internet services suspended in Baderwah town of J&K's Doda

    Internet Services have been suspended in Baderwah town of Doda district, reported ANI. Curfew was imposed in the town yesterday after tensions erupted due to social media post showing instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Baderwah.

  • Jun 10, 2022 07:10 AM IST

    US House begins landmark hearing into Capitol riot probe

    The US House of Representatives committee investigating last year’s US Capitol riot is holding the first public hearing into the attack. Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump told the panel that even she does not believe the former president's claims that his 2020 election defeat resulted from widespread voting fraud.

  • Jun 10, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    Shehbaz Sharif's party only focus was to get rid of corruption cases: Imran Khan

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday targeted the Shehbaz Sharif government over the rising inflation, saying the ruling party was only concerned with getting rid of the corruption cases against them and not for the welfare of the people. Read More

  • Jun 10, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    Prophet issue not raised at Iran min’s meet with Jaishankar: MEA

    Amir-Abdollahian began a three-day visit to India on Wednesday by holding talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and meeting PM Narendra Modi. Read More

  • Jun 10, 2022 05:43 AM IST

    Arithmetic and alliances in focus before today’s Rajya Sabha elections

    As 16 seats of the Rajya Sabha go to polls on Friday, stakes are high for both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that are trying to wrest an extra seat with the help of independents and smaller parties. Read More

'Voted for Congress as....': JD(S) leader's video amid HD Kumaraswamy's attacks

Rajya Sabha polls: Voting is being held in four states - Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana - on Friday. 
Rajya Sabha polls: Srinivas Gowda of the JD(S) spoke to reporters after voting.&nbsp;&nbsp;((ANI) )
Rajya Sabha polls: Srinivas Gowda of the JD(S) spoke to reporters after voting.  ((ANI) )
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Afternoon brief: Internet services remained snapped in J&K’s Baderwah, Kishtwar

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational image (ANI)
Representational image (ANI)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 12:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

RS polls: Kumaraswamy rejects reports about cross voting as misinformation

Of JD (S)’s 32 lawmakers, five are either expected to abstain or cross vote as they have indicated they will leave the party
Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy (HT Photo)
Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 12:01 PM IST
BySharan Poovanna
india news

Minister's appeal to 'elders' amid tensions, curbs in Jammu's Bhaderwah 

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday morning tweeted about the situation in the Jammu town of Bhaderwah. 
The Jammu and Kashmir administration late on Thursday imposed a curfew in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Thursday. (File)
The Jammu and Kashmir administration late on Thursday imposed a curfew in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Thursday. (File)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:30 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Supreme Court refuses additional counselling round for NEET-PG 2021

The apex court passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by a set of doctors who qualified the NEET-PG 2021 and sought a special counselling round citing a huge vacancy of 1,456 PG seats
The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 11:51 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

ITBP recovers body of driver who fell into river in Sikkim while clicking photos

The 11th Battalion of the ITBP team recovered the body on Thursday.
Along with the driver, a tourist also fell into the river.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
Along with the driver, a tourist also fell into the river.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:17 AM IST
ANI |
india news

Mobile internet services remain snapped in J&K’s Baderwah, Kishtwar amid tension

Authorities said attempts were made to stoke communal tensions over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments against the Prophet Muhammad
(HT PHOTO (Representative))
(HT PHOTO (Representative))
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 11:02 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
india news

Justice SS Shinde of Bombay high court praised for hearing over 190 cases a day

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "I'm very happy to learn that Justice SS Shinde of Bombay High Court had heard over 190 cases yesterday. He sat in the bench from 10.30am to 8pm!"
Justice SS Shinde's bench on Thursday heard over 190 cases.&nbsp;
Justice SS Shinde's bench on Thursday heard over 190 cases. 
Published on Jun 10, 2022 10:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Suspected shooter in Moose Wala killing arrested, 9th arrest so far: sources

Moose Wala death: Nine arrests have so far been made in the case. 
Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. (Sidhu Moose Wala Instagram)
Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. (Sidhu Moose Wala Instagram)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 10:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Parteek Singh Mahal | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Decoding Rajya Sabha elections

On Friday, 16 seats from four states — Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana — are up for grabs in one of the biggest biennial elections in India
Visuals from the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi when the Parliament is in session. (PTI File Photo)
Visuals from the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi when the Parliament is in session. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 10:24 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji
india news

AIMIM backs Shiv Sena-led alliance as voting for 16 Rajya Sabha seats begins

The support of AIMIM, which has two members in the state assembly, was announced a day after a court refused to allow jailed NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik vote
Preparations for Rajya Sabha polls in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Preparations for Rajya Sabha polls in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 10:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Amid Rajya Sabha polls, political heat grips Maharashtra: ‘Hindutva exposed’ 

Rajya Sabha polls: Voting is being held in Maharashtra for six seats; results will be announced by evening. 
Rajya Sabha: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is one of the ruling coalition's candidates. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Rajya Sabha: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is one of the ruling coalition's candidates. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

Jaipur couple fined 50,000 for driving car over sand dunes in Ladakh. Watch

Leh Police said the couple was booked as per law and a bond of 50,000 was taken from them for breaking the law by driving their car on sand dunes.
Driving car on the sand dunes in Ladakh's cold desert Hunder is not allowed.&nbsp;
Driving car on the sand dunes in Ladakh's cold desert Hunder is not allowed. 
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

India sees 7,584 new Covid cases, highest daily surge in nearly 3 months

  • Twenty-four deaths were recorded in 24 hours, taking the overall death count to 524,747.
A medical professional shows Covid-9 test results conducted at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
A medical professional shows Covid-9 test results conducted at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Morning brief: US panel finds Trump's poll claims at heart of Capitol riots

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Tthe US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. (AP)
Tthe US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. (AP)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
