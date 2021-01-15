CBI books its officers for accepting bribes

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 14 places belonging to four of its officers along with several other people for allegedly accepting bribes to compromise investigation in bank fraud cases against some companies, people familiar with the matter said.

The four officers were identified as deputy superintendents RK Rishi, posted at the agency’s academy in Ghaziabad, and RK Sangwan, posted in the Special Crimes unit; inspector Kapil Dhankad from Bank Securities & Fraud Cell of the agency; and Samir Kumar Singh, a stenographer in BS&FC unit.

Confirming the development, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said a case was registered against the officers “under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations”.

The searches were conducted in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur on Thursday.

Searches were also being carried out inside the CBI headquarters, officials said late on Thursday. The officials under scanner have been accused of accepting bribes at the CBI headquarters, they said.

While the agency did not formally divulge details about the allegations against the officials, an official speaking on condition of anonymity said the four officers, in connivance with some advocates and other private persons, were taking periodic bribes from companies under bank fraud investigations.

One of the companies from where the bribe was allegedly accepted is under CBI investigation for defrauding banks of ₹3,500 crore, the official said. The officers face temporary suspension till the charges are investigated, another official familiar with the matter said.