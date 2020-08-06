CBI team that probed Vijay Mallya case to investigate Sushant Singh’s death, FIR soon

india

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the process of registering an FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case after a Central notification on Wednesday handed over the case to the agency on the recommendation of the Bihar government, said agency officials.

The agency also said that it was in touch with Bihar police, which had first registered the FIR of abetment to suicide against Sushant’s former live in partner Rhea Chakraborty on his father’s complaint.

CBI officials said on Thursday that the FIR will soon be uploaded on the agency’s website.

Officials added that CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently investigating the AgustaWestland scam and bank fraud case against Vijay Mallya, will probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The development comes amid Maharashtra government’s strong opposition to handing over the case to the CBI claiming it was being done for political reasons including the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. Maharashtra has raised issues of jurisdiction to claim Bihar government or police had no locus standi in the case since Sushant’s death took place in Mumbai.

However, the case was handed over to the CBI after Sushant’s father and Bihar police alleged a cover-up by Mumbai police to save ‘influential’ people. They have accused Mumbai police of destroying evidence and deliberately ignoring leads in the case in an attempt to derail it.

The Mumbai police and Maharashtra government have vehemently denied the allegations.

Mumbai police have been probing the circumstances of Sushant’s death since his body was found at his Bandra flat on June 14 but has not registered an FIR in the case.

Sushant’s death has been shrouded in conspiracy theories including him being a victim of an alleged culture of nepotism in Bollywood which shuts out outsiders forcing them to take extreme steps.

Another theory points to an alleged role of his former girlfriend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetting his suicide by harassing him and diverting his money.

The focus of CBI’s case will also be on Rhea Chakraborty since the agency has taken over the case registered against her in Bihar. The Enforcement Directorate has also summoned her on Friday for questioning for alleged financial misconduct in the Sushant case.