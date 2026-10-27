Centre clears E100 certification for flex-fuel vehicles

The Centre on Monday cleared a key regulatory hurdle for vehicles capable of running on 100% ethanol (E100), formally recognising this category alongside those fuelled by 85% ethanol (E85) in vehicle emission certification provisions. The ministry said the adoption of flex-fuel technology could support domestic fuel production and energy security by reducing dependence on imported crude oil. (HT archive)

The move comes amid nascent efforts to develop a market for flexi fuel vehicles -- those which can run on fuel with a high level of ethanol blending or petrol.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, on October 23, published in the Gazette on October 26, replacing references to E85 with “E85 or E100” in specified emission-related provisions. The rules also specify that E85 or E100 can be used only in vehicles designed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as flex-fuel vehicles. The changes do not make either fuel suitable for conventional petrol vehicles, including those designed for E10 or E20.

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The roll-out of E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol, has seen motorists raise questions about fuel efficiency, compatibility with older vehicles and possible damage to engine components. The government has maintained that studies have found no significant adverse impact on vehicle performance or components from E20, while acknowledging that fuel economy can vary across vehicles.

“Vehicles designed as Flex-fuel vehicles will not have material compatibility issues. Motorists should check the fuel compatibility sticker on their vehicle and follow the manufacturer’s guidance in the owner’s manual while opting for the fuel choice at the fuel station,” MoRTH said in an explanatory note.

The ministry said the adoption of flex-fuel technology could support domestic fuel production and energy security by reducing dependence on imported crude oil. It also linked the move to India’s long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The Centre’s move formalises an existing automotive standard rather than introducing a new fuel option for automakers, according to an industry official who did not want to be identified, even as low sales of flex-fuel vehicles and limited fuel availability remain challenges to wider adoption.

HT reported in April that the government was considering introducing E85 petrol by the end of 2026 after consultations with automakers, which had indicated that they had the technology to develop vehicles capable of running on higher ethanol blends. The proposed rollout was intended to give consumers an additional fuel option and help reduce the country’s dependence on imported oil.

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At the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards and Summit 2026 on September 30, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said Mahindra, Toyota, Suzuki and Hyundai would “probably launch flex engines within one to two months”, capable of running on either petrol or 100% ethanol. His remarks were a forecast of possible launches, rather than confirmation that the companies had announced specific launch dates.

The lack of a wider supporting ecosystem, though, remains a challenge. India’s first flex-fuel passenger car -- a Wagon R-- launched by Maruti Suzuki which runs on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E100, has shown no signs of pickup. Industry sources put its sales below 70 units so far, since its launch on June 4 this year.

Akshay Modi, managing director of Modi Biotech Pvt Ltd, said: “The E100 notification is a welcome development for India’s ethanol industry, which has already invested heavily in creating production capacity well beyond current blending requirements... Importantly, E100 creates an independent fuel market, with pricing and taxation that need not be tied to the existing tax structure of petrol-ethanol blends. With the right policy support and flex-fuel vehicle adoption, E100 can unlock this surplus capacity and provide a great self-reliant energy eco-system nationally as well as close to the ethanol production clusters in rural areas.”

To address industry concerns, the government has separately begun expanding the retail network for high-ethanol fuels. In June, the petroleum ministry announced the launch of E85 at 48 public-sector oil marketing company outlets. It has planned to scale up the network to around 500 outlets by December 2026 and about 5,000 by December 2027.

Ethanol industry bodies, too, welcomed the notification. CK Jain, president of the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), said the regulatory clearance was an encouraging development for India’s ethanol industry. But added that wider adoption would require coordination between vehicle manufacturers, fuel suppliers and ethanol producers.

He said the expansion of E100-compatible vehicles would need to be supported by consistent policy on ethanol procurement and a clear long-term direction for demand.

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“The MoRTH amendment formally recognises E100 alongside E85, giving manufacturers a clear certification pathway for flex-fuel vehicles in India. OEMs can now design, certify and type-approve dedicated flex-fuel vehicles. This is an enabling step, not a market outcome,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director at the International Council on Clean Transportation.

The notification also makes changes to other technical provisions in the vehicle rules, including raising the gross vehicle weight threshold in a specified category from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg, and amending provisions relating to B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG specifications.

India achieved its target of blending 20% ethanol with petrol in 2025, ahead of the original 2030 deadline after the government advanced the target to 2025-26. The rollout has nevertheless prompted questions about the suitability of ethanol-blended fuel for older vehicles and its effect on mileage. The government has said that its assessment found no significant adverse impact on vehicle performance or components from E20.