‘Congress losing since decades, SIR started after 2024’: Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi's allegations against EC

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, who has been spearheading protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleging irregularities with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Shah sang praises of the BJP's poll wins in different states and claimed that the Congress has been losing for decades but blames the SIR, which only began after 2024. Amit Shah's remarks came following the BJP's victory in Gujarat's civic body polls. (@CMMadhyaPradesh X) “The SIR only came into effect after 2024. Ever since you emerged as the principal leader of the Congress—and subsequently as its President and the Leader of the Opposition—the party has consistently lost elections,” Shah said in a press conference. Follow live updates on Delhi protests here. His remarks came following the BJP's victory in Gujarat's civic body polls. The party won 38 of the 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and secured majorities in the Thara and Okha municipalities. Amit Shah urges Rahul Gandhi to introspect

Deep Dive What did Amit Shah say about the link between SIR and Congress's election losses? Why are Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc MPs protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? What did the Opposition ask the Supreme Court to do about SIR?

The union home minister listed Congress' poll losses over the years, saying the party has failed to win elections in states like West Bengal, Tripura, and Gujarat for “decades”, and also called for Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to introspect. “For 33 years, no Congress Chief Minister has won in Tripura. In Bengal, the Congress party has not achieved a victory for 54 years. In states like Bengal, Tripura, and Gujarat, the Congress party has faced defeat for three, four, or even five decades. I want to ask Shri Rahul Gandhi directly: is this the result of the SIR? The SIR only came into effect after 2024,” Shah said.