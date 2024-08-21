 ‘We will certainly accommodate Vinesh Phogat’: Congress leader Deepak Babaria | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘We will certainly accommodate Vinesh Phogat’: Congress leader Deepak Babaria

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 21, 2024 08:46 PM IST

Deepak Babaria, the Congress' Haryana in-charge, said the party would ‘welcome’ Vinesh Phogat if she decides to contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

Senior Congress leader Deepak Babaria, its Haryana in-charge, on Wednesday asserted that the party would ‘certainly accommodate’ ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat if she decides to fight the October 1 assembly polls in her home state.

File image of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. (PTI)
File image of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. (PTI)

Babaria's statement comes amid reports that Vinesh could make her electoral debut against cousin and fellow wrestler, Babita Phogat of the BJP.

“I don't know if she (Vinesh) has been approached by any of our leaders but if she wants to contest, we will welcome her and we will certainly accommodate her,” Babaria was quoted as saying by ANI.

Recently, senior Congressman and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, called for a Rajya Sabha nomination for the 29-year-old; the demand was backed by his son and Rohtak MP, Deepender Singh Hooda.

Also Read: As ‘Vinesh Phogat for Rajya Sabha’ clamour grows, here's what rules say

That call came after Phogat, in an unfortunate turn of events, was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout at the recently concluded Olympic Games in Paris. Assured of at least a silver, which would have been the first Olympic medal for Vinesh in her third Games and the best performance by a female Indian wrestler at an Olympic Games, she was found overweight by a mere 100 grams in her 50 kg category.

Phogat then approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the disqualification, and sought a co-silver as well. The CAS, however, stuck to rules and dismissed her appeal.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat hints at retirement U-turn with 'could see myself playing till 2032' remark after Paris Olympics ordeal

On returning to India, the Haryana native received a grand welcome at the Delhi airport. Deepender Hooda, the Congress party's Rohtak MP, was among those who welcomed her at the IGI Airport in the national capital.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘We will certainly accommodate Vinesh Phogat’: Congress leader Deepak Babaria
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On