Covid-19: Mumbai has lesser number of active cases than Pune, Thane districts

mumbai

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:46 IST

There is a silver lining for Mumbai, as it is no longer the epicentre for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Maharashtra, as both Pune and Thane districts have overtaken it.

The state health department data showed that Mumbai has 22,773 active Covid-19 positive cases, as compared to 23,738 and 34,006 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively.

However, Mumbai is gradually inching towards the one lakh Covid-19 positive cases mark and the tally stands at 95,100 until Tuesday.

So far, 66,633 Covid-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection in the city, but 5,405 have also succumbed to it.

The densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continues to contribute a lion’s share to the daily spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

But, Mumbai has reported significant lower Covid-19 positive cases over the past 10-odd days.

MMR, excluding Mumbai, has been accounting for around 41% daily rise in Maharashtra’s viral load.

But that figure fell to 28.76% on Tuesday, including Mumbai’s fresh 954 cases, or 14% of Maharashtra’s tally.

State officials attributed the dip in Mumbai’s viral load because a lesser number of tests were conducted over the past weekend.

The local administration in MMR, which has nine civic bodies under its jurisdiction, has enforced fresh lockdown restrictions until Sunday (July 19).

State officials said areas such as Borivali, Kandivli, Mulund, etc, which are located adjoining to MMR, are reporting more Covid-19 positive cases of late.

Besides MMR and Pune district, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, and, Solapur have seen an uptick in Covid-19 positive cases that have increased the state’s tally.

The local urban bodies have clamped lockdown restrictions in a bid to rein in the viral outbreak amid the state government’s call to ramp up healthcare infrastructure in the districts.

Maharashtra has reported 267,665 Covid-19 positive cases to date, including 149,007 have been discharged after recovering from their viral infection.

At present, there are 107,665 active Covid-19 positive cases in the state.