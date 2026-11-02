Cyclone Murasu now 290 km from Nellore, likely to hit Andhra coast by Tuesday; Odisha, Tamil Nadu brace for heavy rain

It is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, around midnight on Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday, November 3, with winds of speeds between 100kmph and 110kmph, gusting to 120kmph.

As of 2.30am IST on November 2, the storm lay about 290 km east-southeast of Nellore and 330 km southeast of Ongole, moving northwestwards at 20 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Just days after Cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc along the Andhra Pradesh coast, another storm is heading towards the region, with severe cyclonic storm Musaru intensifying over the Bay of Bengal.

Which areas are expected to receive heavy rain from Cyclone Murasu?

Which areas are expected to receive heavy rain from Cyclone Murasu?

When and where is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

When and where is Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

India has named the cyclone ‘Murasu’, meaning war drum. It comes just days after Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall along the Andhra coast on October 28 with wind speeds of up to 150 kmph.

States step up preparedness Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have stepped up preparedness as Cyclone Murasu is expected to bring heavy rainfall with high speed winds.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations as another cyclone threat loomed over the state, while Tamil Nadu directed district collectors to remain on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days and Odisha stepped up preparedness in its southern region.

Heavy rain, power cuts expected in AP “Another cyclone is approaching Andhra Pradesh and officials must remain fully prepared to undertake relief and rescue operations, as a severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3,” Naidu said in a press release.

The system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy showers in isolated areas of south and central coastal districts on November 2. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several areas on November 3 and 4. Wind speeds could reach 110 kmph during landfall.

Of the 20 mandals likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts, and one in Bapatla.

Preliminary estimates suggest that strong winds could damage around 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts.

Naidu directed officials to ensure that adequate manpower and equipment are in place for relief and rescue operations. He also asked them to move essential personnel and materials to vulnerable areas in advance.

Weather conditions in Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration has directed district collectors to mobilise the administrative machinery and take all necessary preparedness measures. Officials have also been asked to remain alert and immediately report any untoward incident to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

On November 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Heavy rain is also likely in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.

‘Fully prepared’: Odisha minister Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state government was fully prepared to deal with the approaching cyclone and urged people not to panic.

He said a high alert had been issued in the southern districts, including Ganjam, which was severely affected by Cyclone Arnab. Authorities have also been directed to evacuate people from low-lying areas and hilly regions ahead of Murasu's landfall.

Cyclone Arnab Odisha's death toll from Cyclone Arnab climbed to six on Sunday, while 10 people remained missing. The state government also announced a special relief package for affected families.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said the cyclone, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, along with subsequent floods, had affected 1.18 lakh people in Odisha. The disaster also damaged 1,672 houses and affected 75,388 hectares of crop land.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent, PTI)