Cyclone Murasu weakens into deep depression, to become low-pressure area in 12 hours; IMD forecasts more rain in Andhra

The deep-depression is located approximately 30 km northwest of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh, 30 km south of Khammam in Telangana, 80 km northwest of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, 90 km east of Nalgonda in Telangana and 110 km southwest of Bhadrachalam in Telangana, according to IMD's latest bulletin on X at 9:04 am.

As per the weather department, the depression moved northwards at a speed of 10 km/hr during the past six hours. The system was centred over east Telangana and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh at 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu has weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining east Telangana and has moved northwards on Wednesday, according to the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is likely to weaken further into a well-marked low pressure area during next 12 hours, the IMD said.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Murasu: NDRF Clears Uprooted Trees After Heavy Rains, Strong Winds In Andhra Pradesh

Cyclonic storm Murasu reportedly kills 2 in Andhra Severe cyclone Murasu left a trail of destruction across Andhra Pradesh claiming two lives and causing widespread damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

According to officials quoted by PTI news agency, crops spread across more than 52,000 hectares were destroyed, while over 300 houses and several power transmission lines were damaged.

At least two people died in cyclone-related incidents in the state, and 12,230 people continue to remain in cyclone shelters, Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Prakhar Jain told PTI.

ALSO READ: CM Naidu thanks Centre for support as Cyclone Murasu disrupts life in Andhra

Andhra’s Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna among worst affected districts The cyclone struck Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the second such storm to hit the region in less than a week. Its impact was felt across 15 districts, where floodwater inundated standing crops. The worst affected districts include - Prakasam, Bapatla, Nandyal and Krishna.

Several parts of the state had already experienced heavy to extremely heavy rain before the storm made landfall at around 1 am on Tuesday. Powerful winds uprooted thousands of trees and damaged around 2,750 electricity poles, disrupting power infrastructure across affected areas.

IMD weather forecasts for Nov 4 and 5 According to IMD’s bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 4. Strong surface winds are also very likely at isolated places over the state.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 4.

On November 5, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka. Apart from this, strong surface winds will prevail at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.

29 trains affected on Tuesday Earlier on Tuesday, Vijayawada Division PRO Nusrat M Mandrupkar told PTI that train services on the Vijayawada-Ongole-Gudur railway route were temporarily suspended in view of cyclone conditions.

"A total of 29 trains have been affected by the cyclone, with 19 UP and 10 DOWN trains under regulation. Passengers are advised to check the latest train information before starting their journey through official railway platforms like IRCTC, RailOne, NTES or by calling Railway Enquiry No. 139," Mandrupkar said.

(with inputs from agencies)