Delhi police register 20 FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest attempts

The action comes amid heightened security in the Capital, particularly around Jantar Mantar, where police had not permitted the proposed protest.

“More than 20 FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged attacks on police personnel during the demonstrations, with police citing attempts to disrupt law and order and obstruct government officials from performing their duties,” an officer said.

Delhi police registered more than 20 first information reports (FIRs) over attempts to hold a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday despite restrictions imposed by the force, senior officers said.

How far in advance must organisers apply to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar?

How far in advance must organisers apply to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar?

Why was the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar not allowed?

Why was the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar not allowed?

Why did Delhi Police register more than 20 FIRs over the Jantar Mantar protest attempts?

Why did Delhi Police register more than 20 FIRs over the Jantar Mantar protest attempts?

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Police cited security concerns, the sensitive nature of the area, and the presence of important constitutional institutions and government offices while justifying the restrictions.

Police also warned on Friday that any attempt to assemble in violation of the restrictions, obstruct public movement or engage in violence would invite legal action.

Security personnel were deployed at key roads and intersections, while barricades, police vehicles and additional forces were positioned to prevent protesters from reaching the designated area.

Also Read:Abhijeet Dipke, team CJP released by court after detention, but on one condition

Police said the restrictions were necessary to prevent a repeat of the violence during an earlier Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in July opposing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) irregularities, when more than 200 police personnel were injured, according to the police.

The police also flagged concerns over overcrowding at Jantar Mantar, which they said has a safe capacity of around 1,000 people.

The proposed protest on Saturday was called by CJP and supporting student organisations to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Get LIVE updates on CJP protest here

Police said the organisers had notified them of the October 10 gathering only on October 7, against the requirement that applications for protests at Jantar Mantar be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

Delhi police had invoked prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), stating that unauthorised gatherings would invite legal action.