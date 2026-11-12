‘Dream now has a date’: PM Modi on 2047 deadline for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the 2047 target to transform India into a developed nation is achievable, given the country’s recent strides in space exploration, infrastructure, and economic development. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 12, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the �Deepawali Milan� event, at party HQ in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

Addressing journalists at a Diwali Milan programme at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national Capital, Modi said a clear target helps change both the pace and approach of governance.

“Deadlines are important… for individuals, institutions and even the country. We are also working on a deadline of 2047 to achieve Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said.

“This dream has been there since Independence, but now there is a date. Before India celebrates 100 years of Independence, we have to make our country developed. When a deadline is set, the way we work and the speed of it also changes,” he told the gathering.

The prime minister stressed that the 2047 deadline was meant to instil urgency in the pace of work and drive immediate action rather than defer progress.

Turning to the role of communication, PM Modi questioned whether India was effectively projecting its domestic achievements and talent on the global stage.

“Communication is a key element of the 21st century. We have a wonderful India story to share. But are we using this power? Are we going to the world with the India story?” he said, adding that he made an effort to highlight stories of individual achievements in his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat.

“If the media does this too, it will serve the nation,” he said.