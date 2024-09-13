Evening brief: Agitating doctors write to President; Jaishankar reveals his father was on hijacked flight, & more

Junior doctors in Kolkata have written a four-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor. Copies of the letter were also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, representing the agitating doctors, urged for improved safety in hospitals and central government intervention in their ongoing conflict with the West Bengal government. Dig deeper Kolkata: The proposed talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse between agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government failed to take off.(PTI)

More news on Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI denied narco test request as Sanjay Roy refuses consent

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday revealed that his father was on a hijacked flight in 1984 and said he had a unique window on "both sides" in such situations – the perspective of family members and those in the government. He was answering a question during a community event here about the recently released television series on the hijacking of IC814 in 1999.

Pak-origin man convicted of murdering Indian restaurant manager in UK

Man beaten to death for sexual assaulting girl in moving train

Centre renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram to 'free nation from colonial imprints'

NIA raids properties of jailed Amritpal Singh's relatives as part of probe into attack on Indian high commission in Canada

Prince Harry is set to celebrate 40th birthday without Meghan Markle

Ex-CIA officer gets 10 years in prison for spying for China

The BCCI is reportedly weighing a significant policy shift that could allow internationally retired cricketers to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as uncapped players, provided they have been retired for at least five years. This potential reintroduction of a rule, which was last enforced until 2021, comes weeks after the BCCI and franchise owners discussed strategies for the upcoming IPL season, which will precede a mega auction.

Tamil actor Vijay will soon give up his film career to pursue a career in politics. But before that, Bengaluru-based distribution house KVN Productions announced on Friday that he has signed one more film. Fans are thrilled that the actor will complete his 69th film before entering politics with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

A landslide in Greenland triggered a mega-tsunami that "shook the Earth" for nine days in September 2023. The seismic event was picked up by earthquake sensors worldwide, but it was so unique that researchers initially could not determine its cause, The Guardian reported.

