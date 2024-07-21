Evening brief: Internet suspended in Haryana's Nuh; Centre advises Kerala on Nipah outbreak, and more

The Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours starting Sunday evening to prevent tension and maintain public order during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which saw violence last year. This measure aims to curb misinformation spread via social media. Last year's violence, involving communal clashes during the religious rally, resulted in five deaths and was reportedly sparked by rumours about the participation of Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar. Authorities have tightened security with CCTV and drone surveillance, established checkpoints, and mandated the closure of meat shops along the yatra route. A strict ban on carrying weapons and a special team to monitor social media have also been implemented to ensure peace. Dig deeper Police personnel at a check post in Sohna. (PTI Photo)

More news on Nuh violence: What led to communal clashes during religious rally in Haryana?

A 14-year-old boy from Mallapuram, Kerala, died from Nipah virus, prompting an urgent health response. Initially treated for acute encephalitis syndrome in Perinthalmanna and later in Kozhikode, his diagnosis was confirmed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The Union health ministry advised Kerala to undertake active case search, contact tracing, and strict quarantine for contacts of the confirmed case. Suspects showing symptoms should be isolated, and samples collected for testing. A multi-member outbreak response team from the National ‘One Health Mission’ will assist in managing the outbreak. Dig deeper

More news on Nipah outbreak: Kerala: 14-year-old dies of Nipah virus in Kozhikode

India News

Odisha CM reverses sports department’s order renaming Biju Patnaik Sports Award Dig deeper

Airbus shortlists 8 sites for making H125 choppers in India Dig deeper

Latest News

More heavy showers expected in Mumbai, IMD issues warning for Himachal, other states Dig deeper

Bangladesh unrest: Bengal will give shelter to ‘helpless people,’ declares Mamata Banerjee Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump brutally insults ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi, accuses her of turning on Joe Biden ‘like a dog’ Dig deeper

Prince William ‘furious’ with Prince Harry over 'blatant attack' on Kate Middleton Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Gautam Gambhir will address the media for the first time since being appointed head coach of the Indian men's cricket team on Monday at 10 AM IST, before the team departs for the T20I series in Sri Lanka starting July 27. Gambhir replaces Rahul Dravid, who stepped down after winning the T20 World Cup in June. His first assignment includes three T20Is and three ODIs in Sri Lanka. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the T20I side, taking over from Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format. The T20I matches will be held from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele, while the ODI series will be from August 3 to 7 in Colombo, serving as preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. The Indian T20I team leaves for Sri Lanka on July 22. Gambhir will address the media alongside selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar to discuss squad selection and plans for the Champions Trophy. Dig deeper

What's Trending?

X user Megha's post on the microblogging platform X expressed her strong disapproval of recent Indian migrants to Canada. She claimed that her family despises these migrants for allegedly tarnishing the reputation built by earlier, educated Indian immigrants who, according to her, came from urban, well-mannered backgrounds with good English skills. Megha criticized the new migrants for engaging in inappropriate behavior and lacking civic responsibility, attributing this to their "illiterate, low-class" backgrounds. She also noted that many right-wing supporters in Canada are ironically from the 80s and 90s wave of Indian immigrants. Her post sparked numerous reactions and discussions in the comments section. Dig deeper