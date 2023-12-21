Evening brief: Sakshi Malik announces retirement post WFI polls; Draft data protection rules this week, all latest news

Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik has announced her retirement from wrestling in the wake of the election of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's alleged loyalist Sanjay Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India's president. International wrestler Sangeeta Phogat said women wrestlers “will be harassed again”. "We gathered a lot of courage for this fight against the WFI President (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). But today, his right hand (referring to Sanjay Singh) has been elected as the new WFI President. We had demanded a woman be made the president, but that has not been fulfilled," said Malik. Dig deeper Wrestler Sakshi Malik during a press conference after Sanjay Singh, an associate of BJP MP and former chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, became the new President of WFI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI)

Who is Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan aide and newly elected WFI president?

The first set of draft rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, will be released for a seven-day public consultation in the next two days, the Union minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said during a public consultation with the industry on Wednesday. He said rules related to notice and consent mechanisms, processing children's data, personal data breaches, data retention, and exercising user rights, are among the issues on which rules will be notified in the first week of January.

Initiative under NEP-2020: UP students to learn animation, making videos from Class 6 up

Savitri Jindal, Gautam Adani and more: Billionaires with biggest net worth rise and fall in 2023

People in Constitutional position becoming part of party politics: Kharge

Sushil Modi in Rajya Sabha raises concern over use of AI, deep fakes

The Colorado Supreme Court's recent decision to disqualify Donald Trump from future office marked the first triumph in an unfolding legal saga spanning multiple states. The ruling is based on claims that Trump's involvement in the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, constitutes insurrection, triggering challenges under the 14th Amendment. Lawfare's database reveals legal challenges to Trump's eligibility in 16 states. These challenges question whether Trump's actions align with the 14th Amendment, raising concerns about his qualification for public office.

We've been complaining for the past couple of weeks about how Karan Johar has only been inviting guests he's pally with in all permutations and combinations possible. The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 was a departure from that as he invited fellow filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn, who even declared Karan as his "sworn enemy, once upon a time." Instead of going all wink-wink or sexually cryptic on the two no-nonsense hitmakers, Karan tapped into a part of himself that he usually keeps away on the show.

New Year 2024 is almost here and so is our ambitious spirit, seeking refreshing and effective strategies to enhance our goal-setting approach, increase resilience and create a more sustainable path to achieving our personal and professional aspirations in the coming year. Setting New Year resolutions is a common tradition yet the high rate of failure to achieve them prompts reflection on the underlying reasons. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Santosh Bangar, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Global Hospitals in Mumbai's Parel, revealed 8 reasons why we fail to achieve New Year resolutions.

Speed merchant Mukesh Kumar almost provided KL Rahul's Team India with an early breakthrough when his angling delivery into off-stump outsmarted Reeza Hendricks. The delivery created a catching opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was stationed at slip during the 2nd One Day International (ODI) against hosts South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Opener Gaikwad not only failed to cash in on the opportunity but he also ended up injuring his finger on the final ball of the fifth over. When the cameras panned to Gaikwad, the Indian opener was receiving treatment from the medical staff as he went off the field.

